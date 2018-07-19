During his discussion with Hunter, Shipp says that what Hillary Clinton did with her charity and Uranium One while she was Secretary of State was a crime for the history books. Shipp explains, "Hillary Clinton used this to launder money in foreign banks so it wasn't subject to U.S. laws, congressional subpoenas, or FOIA demands for the evidence. This was done to launder this money globally into the Clinton Foundation so the U.S. government could not examine it at all."
"Obviously [Hillary's] not stupid, she is diabolical," says Shipp of Hillary Clinton's decision to have an unsecured server as Secretary of State. "She knew darn well what she was doing...the Clinton Foundation is a global crime syndicate."
Shipp continued saying, "we just found out recently that...at least 30,000 of her emails went to a foreign entity that was not on any of the distribution lists...they're trying to figure out who that is now...this reeks of espionage to me."
"The most bizarre thing is the people who protected her from clear felonious activity and violations of the Espionage Act. James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, was protecting her and leaking things to the media and lying. You had John Brennan, Director of the CIA, protecting her by starting a false investigation (on Trump) and stirring things up with this (false/unverified) dossier. You had James Comey, Director of the FBI, protecting her. . . . Then, you've got Peter Strzok protecting her, and now it appears the United Kingdom GCHQ was using NSA information to target Donald Trump and protect Hillary Clinton.Hunter then brings up the concerns most Americans have: no one will go to jail because the government will never implicate themselves. In response, Shipp points out that, this time, it will not be business as usual for the "Deep State and Shadow Government." It is possible that the people involved in this massive espionage case will [face] charges. They are going to be brought to justice because Shipp says, "indictments are coming because of Donald Trump coming into the White House from the outside. Trump cannot be bribed."
You have to ask yourself what kind of power or connections does this woman have to get all of these members of the Deep State, Shadow Government to risk their own criminal penalties to protect her and try to get her elected? That is the Shadow Government. That is the Deep State. That is what is so chilling about this whole thing. . . . This is deep. This is dark. This is as dark as it gets, and this is the biggest espionage case involving government officials in the history of this country." -Kevin Shipp
Comment: Lisa Page's testimony blew the lid: Killary's emails were hacked by China. The FBI created a grand cover-up to protect Clinton's bid for the Presidency, knowing that doing so would protect themselves as well.
