Society's Child
Amazon's Bezos becomes richest man in modern history with net worth topping $150bn
RT
Wed, 18 Jul 2018 15:31 UTC
Shares of Amazon.com have risen for eight straight days and gained $9.46, or 0.5 percent, on Monday, when the online retailer kicked off its annual global shopping sales event, Amazon Prime Day. Company shares closed at a record $1,822.49 on Monday.
Amazon stock has skyrocketed more than 55 percent this year, which has added more than $50 billion to Bezos' net worth in less than seven months. That makes Bezos richer than anyone else since at least 1982, when Forbes published its wealth ranking.
The e-commerce giant, which currently has a market value of more than $890 billion, is close to surpassing Apple as the world's most valuable company.
In 1999, at the height of the dot-com boom, the wealth of Microsoft's Bill Gates briefly hit the $100 billion mark, which would be worth about $149 billion in today's inflation-adjusted terms.
According to Forbes' 2018 rating, Gates is second on the rich list with his $93.6 billion net worth. Rounding out the current top five richest people behind Bezos and Gates: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett ($83 billion), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($83 billion), and Amancio Ortega ($75 billion), founder of retailing group Inditex.
Quote of the Day
Just look at us. Everything is backwards. Everything is upside-down. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the major media destroy information, and religion destroys spirituality.
Recent Comments
Those 'man purse' depicted in ancient engravings could be the seeds planted to make beer. Making beer then was the inducer to the labor of...
The MSM hysteria is fascinating to watch!.. OMFG!,he didn't SLAP putin!! Or start a war!! Treason! Coward! Fool! Traitor! Man are they running...
" [...] oxygenation of the Earth was a complex process of repeated trying and failing over a vast stretch of time." Who, whom, is trying and...
I don't exactly agree with your blue comment, because, let's be honest, she wanted the role to get an Oscar, we all know movies like this get...
Yeah, but they got that programming devi (errr Phone) in their hands! and if it aint' there, its in their stylish jeans' back pocket.
Ahhh I think NOT...
Men whom you don't know their names are these dudes masters. These are the "public" rich people. The actors.
And Bezos is still goofey ....
PS: Fucking STOP using Amazon already people!!
WAKE UP!
Sheesh, people are SO dense.