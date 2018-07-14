The horrifying incident casts a further shadow on the issue of rape within Indian society.

A 15-year-old girl has claimed she was repeatedly raped by her classmates and teachers in a shocking case in northern India.The unnamed victim, from eastern Bihar, said she had been routinely raped by 19 people, three teachers and 16 students, over the course of six months - police revealed Thursday.Anuj Kumar, sub-inspector of the Ekma police station in eastern Bihar state told CNN the girl was initially raped by three or four boys in the first incident.'We are investigating,' said Vijay Kumar Verma, deputy inspector general in Saran, a district of Bihar state.'We will take warrants out from the court and conduct raids' to catch the rest of the boys.According to Kumar the suspects are denying involvement in the incidents and have said they 'did not do it'.A string of violent rapes and murders of young women caused widespread protests across the country as activists call for the government to act.In April this year an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped before having her throat slit in a violent attack which saw thousands of protesters take to the streets.