Indian police on Saturday charged five people, including the brother of a lawmaker from the ruling party, in relation to the death of the father of a teenage girl raped last year.More than 100 rapes are reported in India every day, but strong political overtones have crept into this particular case.The rape victim's father died in April while in the custody of police in northern Uttar Pradesh state, ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Police arrested Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a BJP member of the state legislature of Uttar Pradesh, in April in connection with the rape of the teenager.Registered cases of sexual violence have been rising despite the national outrage that followed the fatal gang rape of a student on a bus in New Delhi in 2012.