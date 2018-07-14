Society's Child
This is America
caitlinjohnstone.com
Fri, 13 Jul 2018 16:29 UTC
Giant wars left Europe a mess many years ago, so America rose to the top. Now it's where many rich and powerful influencers centralize their operations. America is the cattle prod used to compel the world to march along with the interests of western aristocrats. Governments which comply are rewarded with military "protection", while noncompliant governments are sanctioned and bombed. The Mafia does this also.
Americans are kept poor by the aristocracy, because money equals power and power is relative. The poorer ordinary Americans are kept, the more powerful the aristocrats are. Agencies like the FBI were invented so that there will be someone to help shoot and kill ordinary Americans if they ever decide to start eating the aristocrats for food.
It is very important that the aristocrats be able to control America, because they need to be able to protect their assets while directing its military firepower. This means keeping ordinary Americans poor and politically impotent while conducting trillion-dollar military operations overseas, which is a hard sell. The aristocrats engage that hard sell on a daily basis using the mass media corporations which they own. And they do so successfully.
Americans are surrounded by screens which promote capitalism and consumerism for eight-minute stretches between commercial breaks promoting capitalism and consumerism. If you ever get a bit uncomfortable about the expensive planes dropping expensive bombs on people who make less money in their lifetimes than the military explosives used to kill them, just turn on any of the screens you own and there will be a talking head ready to explain to you why you're just imagining silly things in that ditzy little head of yours. Relax. Don't worry. Uncle Sam has got everything under control. Uncle Sam loves you. Uncle Sam knows what's best.
America is too important to be left in the hands of the Americans. If you ever wonder why America is behaving in a strange way, that is always the explanation: America is too important to be left in the hands of the Americans. The intelligence agencies, military firepower and massive economic influence that is wielded by anyone who exerts control over the US government are such valuable tools that there's no limit to the horrible things that aristocratic manipulators will do to secure it. This includes pummeling ordinary Americans with mass media psyops day in and day out to manufacture their consent for agendas which do not benefit them. While this is an effective way to control how Americans think and vote, it also makes them more than a little crazy.
This is why there is an opiate epidemic in America. This is why white supremacy is becoming more brazen. This is why every few weeks an American grabs a gun and kills as many of his countrymen as possible. Because of their nation's strategic significance, Americans are the most aggressively propagandized people in the tight alliance of nations that comprises the western empire. But there's only so far you can twist a mind away from truth before it snaps. There's only so much you can do to convince a populace that mass murder is perfectly fine overseas before someone gets the idea that it's perfectly fine at home, too.
Americans are in their nature as compassionate and generous a people as you will ever meet anywhere else on earth; they've just got manipulative sociopaths elbows-deep in their minds conducting psyops all the time, and it makes them a bit weird. But their good-naturedness is evident in the fact that even the propaganda used to manipulate them into consenting to depraved war agendas is always meant to exploit their caring and compassion: it's always about saving children from a monstrous dictator, or spreading freedom and democracy. Americans are blasted in the face with so many hero narratives from Hollywood and television that this makes perfect sense to them, and of course they want their military to do something heroic and save those poor kids. Even the sick things they consent to are rooted in basic good intentions. America is a country full of decent people with propaganda boxes around their brains.
Propaganda is what makes America America. Without the endless aristocratic influence campaigns convincing Americans that economic injustice is economic justice, that war is humanitarian, that insanity is sanity, and that their government is acting with their best interests at heart, the nation would be unrecognizable. America is a psyop wearing a cowboy hat.
Vast, sprawling aristocratic kingdoms have been built upon the manipulation of the American psyche. If those brain boxes ever get shucked off, those kingdoms will necessarily collapse, and a new world will emerge. Because those brain boxes are made of lies and manipulation, the new world which emerges will necessarily be better and healthier. Health and harmony are born of truth.
It is not okay that the aristocracy keeps warping and brutalizing the American psyche. It is not okay that they use their power and influence to advance inequality and war. Americans need only to turn around and face their manipulators and tormenters for this all to end. Once you've seen the puppeteer, the puppet show is ruined.
Keep pointing at those strings, oh clear-eyed rebels. This fight is very winnable. The spells holding the deception together can be broken. America belongs in the hands of the Americans. Americans can take America.
Internet censorship is getting pretty bad, so best way to keep seeing the stuff I publish is to get on the mailing list for my website, so you'll get an email notification for everything I publish. My articles and podcasts are entirely reader and listener-funded, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, checking out my podcast, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypal, or buying my book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers.
Comment: See also: The new normal in America: Engineered chaos & fear