© Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters



Donald Trump, who "only understands strength," wants regime change in Germany, ex-Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said, calling for tit-for-tat actions on US soil, such as influencing elites and investing in young Americans.Sigmar Gabriel hit out at Trump, saying, "he gives the North Korean dictator [Kim Jong-un] a lasting guarantee," and then "wishes for regime change in Germany,In dealing with the tycoon-turned-president, Germany should be free of any illusions and be tough, as he "only recognizes strength," the ex-minister said.Trump, who tends to measure the former in raw numbers, insists Berlin must spend two percent of its GDP on its military as part of its obligations to NATO, and claims the Germans owe much to the Americans in that regard.But Germany should not sit on its hands, Gabriel said."Because America is changing, in a few years, the majority of US citizens will not have European roots, but Asian, Latin American and African roots," he said,"That's going to be an America different from what we've known for 70 years, but also different from Trump's America of today," Gabriel stated.Sigmar Gabriel, who resigned as foreign minister last year following Angela Merkel's cabinet reshuffle, has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past. In 2016, half a year before Trump's surprise win in the presidential election, he called Republican candidate Trump "a right-wing populist" and "a threat to peace and economic development."