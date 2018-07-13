© Reuters

Former President Barack Obama lost more than 2 million Twitter followers on Thursday as the social-networking platform launched a new crackdown on fake accounts, according to a preliminary analysis from The Daily Beast.At press time,, or more than two percent of his audience on the site. With more than 101 million remaining followers, Obama remains the third most-followed person on the site, a few million followers behind singers Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.Other major political accounts were also hit by the purge,. As the first day of the Twitter purge wrapped up, Trump had more than 53 million followers left.Twiter announced Wednesday that it would start deleting accounts that had been locked on suspicion of being hacked or used for spam. The accounts were already unable to post to the site, but after they're deleted they'll no longer appear in follower accounts, which are seen as indicative of influence or prestige on Twitter.Twitter aimed to change that starting Thursday, deleting tens of millions of locked accounts.