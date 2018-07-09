jim jordan
House Speaker Paul Ryan called the recent allegations raised against Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, "serious" in a statement on Friday.

"These are serious allegations and issues," a spokesman for Ryan told USA Today in an email. "The university has rightfully initiated a full investigation into the matter. The speaker will await the findings of that inquiry."

Jordan has been accused of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse carried out on members of the Ohio State University wrestling team, where Jordan served as an assistant coach in the 1990s.

In total, five former OSU wrestlers claim that Jordan knew about a pattern of sexual harassment carred out by then-team doctor, Richard Strauss, but failed to act. The Ohio congressman has vehemently denied having direct knowledge of any wrongdoing, and said on Fox News Friday night that the accusers "know what they're saying is not accurate."

"What bothers me the most is the guys that are saying these things I know they know the truth. I know they do," he explained. "We trained with these guys every day, sometimes twice a day. And for - I know what - I know they know what they're saying is not accurate."

Jordan has clarified that if the allegations against Strauss, who is now dead, prove to be true, then the victims do deserve justice.

Despite the five accusers, Several of Jordan's former wrestlers and Russ Hellickson, OSU's head wrestling coach during Jordan's stint with the team, have defended him of wrongdoing.