FBI Director Christopher Wray and DAG Rod Rosenstein are on Capitol Hill Thursday publicly testifying to House Republicans over the FBI and DOJ's mishandling of Hillary's email investigation and Spygate.On Thursday, House Republicans held a vote and passed a resolution demanding the DOJ comply with requests to turn over classified Trump-Russia docs or face impeachment, contempt.Rosenstein was visibly uncomfortable as Jim Jordan put him on notice.This was an intense exchange between Congressman Jordan and DAG Rosenstein.Rosenstein's smug attitude during Thursday's Congressional hearing was completely unacceptable.The Deputy Attorney General laughed at GOP lawmakers and refused to answer questions by House Republicans.Even more egregious, the corrupt DAG Rosenstein then vowed to 'clean up the Justice Department' whilst defending the Russia probe.