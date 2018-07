© Taylor Hill / Contributor / Getty Images

It seems that no matter how far to the Left actress Scarlett Johansson goes, she can't stop ruffling a few SJW feathers. After prompting outcries of "whitewashing" for her role in "Ghost in the Shell" (originally Asian), she has now upset the LGBT activists for agreeing to play a transgender man in the movie "Rub & Tug."According to HuffPo , the film "Rub & Tug" will be a mob drama similar to that of "American Hustle."SJWs feel that the cisgendered Johansson being in the role steals from other qualified transgender actors."Look, I've really liked Scarlett Johansson in some of her films, but I think the actor playing a trans man should BE a trans man if at all possible," one person tweeted , adding that the actress "seems to need to learn that not ALL roles belong to her.""Scarlett Johansson fancies herself intellectual but she refuses to learn anything," wrote another.ScarJo has not backed down and had her rep say to Bustle , "Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment."Transgender activists did not meet ScarJo's comment in kind: