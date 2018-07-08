According to HuffPo, the film "Rub & Tug" will be a mob drama similar to that of "American Hustle."
"Directed by Rupert Sanders, the film is based on the life of Dante 'Tex' Gill (to be played by Johansson), who ran an empire of massage parlors in Pittsburgh's underground sex industry in the 1970s," reports HuffPo. "While Gill's gender identity has been describeddifferently in variouspublications, most believe the crime boss identified as transgender."
SJWs feel that the cisgendered Johansson being in the role steals from other qualified transgender actors.
"Look, I've really liked Scarlett Johansson in some of her films, but I think the actor playing a trans man should BE a trans man if at all possible," one person tweeted, adding that the actress "seems to need to learn that not ALL roles belong to her."
"Scarlett Johansson fancies herself intellectual but she refuses to learn anything," wrote another.
ScarJo has not backed down and had her rep say to Bustle, "Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment."
Transgender activists did not meet ScarJo's comment in kind:
