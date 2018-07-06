Puppet Masters
The Mueller indictments: Where they stand today
Thu, 05 Jul 2018 15:40 UTC
More than one year ago, on May 17, 2017, corrupt Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed a Special Counsel to look into the phony Trump-Russia collusion allegations, a total scam to remove Donald Trump from the Presidency that he won.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself of anything related to Russia during the 2016 Presidential campaign and the Robert Mueller Special Counsel team took over to investigate the alleged Trump crimes. Ironically over the past year, no crimes related to the President have been uncovered but numerous crimes have been uncovered related to the Deep State's corruption, abuse and brazen disregard for the rule of law through the Trump-Russia 'Witch Hunt'.
One of the most profound interviews that described the events over the past few years by the corrupt and criminal individuals in the Deep State that led to the Mueller investigation was reported by the Daily Caller in January. Legal expert Joe DiGenova explained the many criminal activities by the Deep State -
Corrupt and dirty cop Mueller started the 'witch hunt' and began looking into individuals with any relationship with President Trump. Mueller's team were not interested in crimes that President Trump committed. There are none. Instead, Mueller went after anyone with any relationship to the President. His entire team has serious conflicts of interest and his investigation is unconstitutional, but this has not deterred Mueller.
Dirty Cop Mueller and his team went ahead and indicted some individuals related to the President and then he apparently made up other individuals out of thin air and indicted them too.
Here's a list of the indictments and their updated current status.
General Mike Flynn
The biggest indictment to date by the dirty cops and attorneys on the Mueller team was the indictment of General Flynn for lying to the FBI. One of the two individuals that Flynn apparently lied to was Peter Strzok in a discussion at the White House shortly after the inauguration. Strzok was the lead investigator who took Hillary Clinton's testimony in her email scandal and Strzok was apparently fine when with Hillary destroyed her server, 30,000 emails, numerous phones with hammers and lied to him and all of America. However, shortly after Flynn spoke with Strzok, former Attorney General Sally Yates went to the White House and told the President the General had lied.
Flynn was fired by the President and then when Mueller started his witch hunt he charged Flynn for lying to the FBI. Flynn eventually pled guilty but the judge overseeing his plea was recused. We later found out that Judge Rudolph Contreras was also a FISA Court judge and a friend of Strzok's.
To date Flynn has not been sentenced after the new judge demanded Mueller provide the General with all information related to his case. Also, new evidence has unfolded of Sally Yates and/or former FBI Head Andrew McCabe doctoring and destroying evidence that led to Flynn's conviction. The Senate has asked the FBI and DOJ for this support but it has not been provided to date because some expect it is not there (it was destroyed). They have also asked for the other FBI Agent who interviewed Flynn with Strzok but to date the FBI will not allow him to be interviewed by the Senate.
The entire Flynn case is now not only falling apart but it appears Strzok, Yates, McCabe, Mueller and possibly others may be involved in crimes in doctoring and destroying evidence and charging Flynn for a crime as a result.
This past week the judge overseeing this case demanded that Mueller's team and General Flynn appear next week in front of the court at a status hearing on July 10th. National Review's Andrew McCarthy believes that Flynn's plea is not going away, but we are more hopeful. General Flynn was innocent and evidence supports this. Mueller's team of dirty cops framed him using corrupted information and the FBI probably spied on him illegally during the campaign. He apparently was forced into a plea by Mueller's dirty cops who most likely leveraged attacking his son for a guilty plea. This should not happen in America. Sure Trump can and will pardon him if convicted, but Flynn should not be charged for a crime he did not commit.
Mueller's team has been postponing the sentencing on Flynn and the best guess is that the band of dirty cops has been trying to delay the embarrassment of Flynn's plea being overturned until after the 2018 elections. The judge is not buying this.
The 13 Russians 'Made Up' by the Mueller Team
In an effort to tie their corrupt investigation to Russia, the Mueller team indicted 13 Russians after presenting their cases to a grand jury in February of this year. Immediately, these indictments were suspect as everyone on to the corrupt Mueller team knew that these 'Russians' would never be brought to justice, even if they were real, because they would never come to the US to stand trial and risk being put in jail.
Unfortunately for Mueller however, this too has turned into a royal mess.
Lawyers defending one of three Russian companies indicted with the 13 Russians, Concord Management, showed up for court. Mueller's team was caught off guard and never expected this. They immediately asked the judge for more time but the judge denied their pleas noting that they were the ones who indicted the Russian company in the first place.
When the case proceeded, the Concord attorney's noted that another of the three companies indicted by Mueller was not in existence at the time of Mueller's indictment. They called this a case of Mueller indicting the proverbial 'ham sandwich'.
At a following court appearance, the attorneys representing Concord stated that the corrupt Mueller team's allegations of 13 Russian individuals impacting the 2016 election were "made up" nonsense. The individuals were not even real.
Concord Management's lawyers revealed that Mueller's team had ignored over 70 discovery requests they had made for information before the case. In response Mueller's team offered to give Concord Management's lawyers a massive amount of social media data from those dangerous trolls who sought to influence the US election and the majority of the data was in RUSSIAN.
Mueller's lawyers then admitted that they don't even have English translations for the Russian social media posts. Mueller's lawyers don't have English translations of the Russian social media posts but somehow Americans were influenced by these Russian language posts?
It was reported that Mueller's team didn't want to hand over the data that had been accumulated related to the Russians because the Russians would then use the information to spy on Americans (ignoring that they supposedly already had).
The case of the Russians has quickly turned into a big joke. The Mueller team should be ashamed for bringing it to the court and indicted for making the whole thing up.
Paul Manafort
Paul Manafort was President Trump's campaign manager for a short time during the 2016 election. The Mueller team initially charged him with multiple counts of not filling in forms required by the law starting in 2005. In an effort to pay his legal fees, Manafort borrowed money using personal collateral or real estate. Mueller and his team then charged Manafort with bank fraud claiming these loans overstated the value of his properties. This past week Mueller's team then charged Manafort with trying to tamper with witnesses.
Manafort's attorneys have argued that the entire case was unconstitutional based on no crime committed by Trump required to set up a Special Counsel and the scope of the case being unlimited and therefore also against the law related to Special Counsels. However, the judge on one of Manafort's cases is Obama appointed Judge Jackson. With her record it is doubtful that Manafort will receive a fair trial and she already has disagreed with these arguments from Manafort's legal team.
Fortunate for Manafort another judge overseeing one of his cases, Judge T. S. Ellis, has asked Mueller's team for the scope document of the Special Counsel investigation. When the Mueller team said it was classified, the judge said he would be the judge of that. Judge Ellis recently hammered the Mueller team for its clear motive not to bring justice in the Manafort case, but to bring down President Trump.
Mueller petitioned the court to have Manafort thrown in jail and corrupt Judge Jackson complied. The abuse that Mueller his Obama cronies have perpetrated on Manafort will go down in history.
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he wouldn't be surprised if Judge Ellis dismisses Manafort's cases for government misconduct. If justice is to be served, then this will be the case.
Rick Gates
Richard Gates pleaded not guilty to all charges against him by Mueller, many related to years before the election.
Rick Gates was named alongside Manafort in the recent charges brought by the special counsel. He's accused of 11 counts related to filing false income tax returns and three counts of failure to report foreign bank and financial accounts.
Gates pleaded guilty on Feb. 23 to federal conspiracy and false-statements charges.
In wake of the guilty plea, Mueller moved to drop the 22 bank and tax fraud charges against him. The decision to drop the more expansive charges against Gates could suggest that the former Trump campaign official is cooperating and providing good information to Mueller's team.
Manafort has challenged the court as to the constitutionality of indictments for activities before the 2016 election. He has a valid argument which would no doubt relate to Gates' case as well.
George Papadopoulos
Papadopoulos has a questionable background. He was a young man who traveled to the UK and apparently was set up by spies inserted into the Trump campaign by the FBI in early 2016.
A former foreign policy adviser to Trump's presidential campaign, George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in 2017 to making false statements to the FBI regarding "the timing, extent and nature of his relationships and interactions with certain foreign nationals whom he understood to have close connections with senior Russian government officials," according to court documents.
Papadopoulos, like the others indicted, is under gag orders so we really don't know what he did or said to the FBI. If he was set up as has been implied in the recent news stories, he too may have a chance to have his case overturned.
Alex van der Zwaan and Richard Pinedo
These are two individuals no one has ever heard of or will ever remember. van der Zwan was charged with lying to the FBI and Pinedo was charged for selling bank accounts to Russians, even though Pinedo said he didn't know he was selling accounts to Russians. Both cases sound suspect and more related to abuse of power by the Mueller team than actual crimes being committed.
In Summary
In spite of the pitiful cases Mueller's gang has put together to date, they continue to spin the media with pro witch hunt leaks almost daily. The Mueller team continues to hide the numerous gang members that have been removed from the team for various legal reasons to the point that Congress has now asked for a list of former and current witch hunt participants. The gang also reportedly not only is continuing to move forward but they are bringing more crooked gang members on board.
It's sad that the only news coming out of the Mueller witch hunt is fake news leaked to the corrupt media while the embarrassing news about corrupt members of the team being terminated is withheld from the public for months.
All in all, Mueller's indictments are pathetic and falling apart but this is not stopping dirty cop Mueller. He and his team of corrupt and conflicted deep state crooks should not only have their cases thrown out, they should be indicted for their actions and efforts to overthrow the duly elected President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.