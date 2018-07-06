is live in:
Society's Child
Deadly 'zombie' poison stolen from safety vault in Dutch museum
RT
Thu, 05 Jul 2018 14:13 UTC
A jar of curare, a plant extract sometimes used in blow dart guns and on arrows, went missing on Wednesday morning from Leiden's Boerhaave Museum, according to Omroep West news.
The stolen glass case contained a small dark block of the poison about the size of a sugar cube, reports Holland's The Post Online.
"We are now urgently looking for the poison," a Leiden police spokesperson said. "It should not be on the street where people can come into contact with it."
Museum director Amito Haarhuis said the toxic substance was being held in a safety deposit box before it was due to be destroyed. The museum was not prepared to put the poison on display because of its harmful nature. The muscle relaxant is used for euthanasia in Holland and is also used by native tribes for hunting.
"We do not want anyone to touch this poison," Haarhuis warned. "That is why we decided together with the police that we did not want to run any safety risk. We thought we had stored it safely, but we had not taken this into account."
It's understood that a cash sum was also taken by thieves in the Leiden raid.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Episcopal Church considers using gender-neutral language to describe God in its book of prayers
- Iraq war veteran: Prevent suicides by stopping US immoral, illegal wars across the globe
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits off the east coast of Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia
- America's sh*thole: Maxine Waters district 43 is the worst in Los Angeles
- Senator Bob Corker: Trump supporters are like cultists
- SOTT Focus: Joe Quinn on PressTV: Iran Summons French Ambassador Over MEK 'Govt-in-Waiting' Based in Paris
- Deadly 'zombie' poison stolen from safety vault in Dutch museum
- Illegal Immigration has become a lawless Frankenstein in the 'Land of Is'
- Study: Loneliness begins in your genes and could be damaging your heart
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Germany, Austria and Italy plan talks to 'shut' southern migrant route
- The left is losing power, something they can't come to grips with
- Deluded: Israeli lawmaker thinks recent quake was linked with plans for Western Wall mixed-gender prayer area
- How to do Keto if you don't do dairy
- River turns blood red in south-west China - Authorities blame nickel pollution from factory spill
- UK heatwave: Welsh farmers 'fighting to survive'
- Hundreds of thousands evacuated in Japan after 'historic' rainfall, 2 dead
- Saudi Arabia's war on Yemen could not be happening without a media blackout
- Tech insiders say social media was designed to be 'behavioral cocaine'
- The United States will not stop bombing the world until it finally collapses
- America's sh*thole: Maxine Waters district 43 is the worst in Los Angeles
- SOTT Focus: Joe Quinn on PressTV: Iran Summons French Ambassador Over MEK 'Govt-in-Waiting' Based in Paris
- Germany, Austria and Italy plan talks to 'shut' southern migrant route
- The left is losing power, something they can't come to grips with
- Saudi Arabia's war on Yemen could not be happening without a media blackout
- The United States will not stop bombing the world until it finally collapses
- Trump's EPA head Scott Pruitt cites 'unrelenting attacks' in letter of resignation
- China to breathe new life in Venezuelan oil company despite ire of US
- Duterte vs. the Jesuits, CIA and Communists
- Beijing ready to fight back in Washington's trade war, economic blackmail will only hurt the US - China's ministry spokesman
- EU opts for sinking ship, rejects China's offer of alliance to counter US trade war
- US Senate: Russia meddled in 2016 election because we don't care about facts
- Trump considered an invasion of Venezuela at the height of its political crisis
- Israel capitulates: Accepts Syrian Army to advance to 2011 Golan buffer zone positions
- Iran to block the Strait of Hormuz in response to US attempts to stop oil exports
- Ex-Dem IT aide Imran Awan pled guilty to bank fraud in a plea deal with prosecutors
- Russian envoy to the US: 'US officials wouldn't shake my hand for fear of being fired'
- Sovereignty? EU sues Poland over judiciary reforms
- US to send next generation nukes to Turkey and other NATO countries in Europe
- Fmr US ambassador to Russia: There is nothing Russia can offer that US needs
- Episcopal Church considers using gender-neutral language to describe God in its book of prayers
- Iraq war veteran: Prevent suicides by stopping US immoral, illegal wars across the globe
- Senator Bob Corker: Trump supporters are like cultists
- Deadly 'zombie' poison stolen from safety vault in Dutch museum
- Illegal Immigration has become a lawless Frankenstein in the 'Land of Is'
- Deluded: Israeli lawmaker thinks recent quake was linked with plans for Western Wall mixed-gender prayer area
- River turns blood red in south-west China - Authorities blame nickel pollution from factory spill
- Tech insiders say social media was designed to be 'behavioral cocaine'
- Greenpeace crash Superman-like drone into French nuclear plant to highlight security flaws
- Russian pilot accuses US special services of abduction and torture
- Fake news? 10 times the MSM talking heads got it really wrong
- US 'Declaration of Independence' breaches Facebook 'hate speech' rules, gets removed from platform
- London-based sex-trafficker used Voodoo to manipulate victims
- As Syrian army advances against terrorists popular support is demonstrated for Assad forces and expulsion of militants
- Smoking ban to be rolled out in Paris public parks
- What modern war propaganda looks like
- SOTT Focus: UK Academic: 'Everything the Mainstream Media Tells You About Venezuela Is Lies'
- Karma: Poachers who broke into rhino reserve attacked and killed by pride of lions
- A grant for this? Prof claims Hispanic students perpetuate 'colorblind racism' with belief in meritocracy
- French designer's fashion show goes against the grain with celebration of smoking
- 3.3-million-year-old hominid child foot is "humanlike"
- Egor Kholmogorov: Nicholas II - Tsar of normalcy, competence and humanity
- Australian tribes' 10,000 year old tales of ancient sea rise are accurate
- The chronicles of Nearchus: Fatal first contact between ancient Greece and the tribes of the Indus river
- Sacrificial victims accompanied their mistress in the afterlife in ancient Mesopotamia
- Who killed Tupac? New Netflix doc claims it finally has the answer
- No saints: Anglo-Americans and their allies killed more innocents during WWII than Stalin
- Stunning memento of wartime romance: Archeologists discover etched canteen carved by captive Russian solider in Poland during WWI
- Massive stone head unearthed beside 8.6-foot-long sarcophagus buried in Egypt 2,000 years
- The new Gilded Age: How America's wars fuel inequality at home
- How Snowden helped pave the way for a Trump Presidency
- 5,000 year old rock art discovered on cliff face in Siberia intrigues archaeologists
- Setting the record straight: George Orwell didn't spy for British Intelligence nor was he a crypto-Right-winger
- 6 trade wars that shook the global economy
- Hundreds of skulls reveal scale, skill, and the history of human sacrifice in Aztec capital
- Enemy of the state: The gruesome assassination of Leon Trotsky
- SOTT Focus: Laughably fake 'reconstruction' of Julius Caesar's face unveiled by Dutch archaeologist
- What the British really did to India
- The Saker interviews Michael A. Hoffman II
- Inside The Deep State: "If Only We'd Listened To Ike"
- Something massive struck Uranus claims new paper
- Comet PANSTARRS (C/2017 S3) atmosphere bursts into green and continues to expand on its approach to the sun
- New study: As early as 3,200 years ago, Mongolians were adept at horse dentistry
- NASA: Gigantic double-star system blasting cosmic radiation in Earth's direction
- Celestial fireworks: NASA releases stunning image of "young" stars
- Big brother: Google lets 3rd-party app developers read your emails
- Former NASA physicist says we should take seriously the idea that UFOs may be 'alien' visitors
- It's not a conspiracy theory - your phone is really watching & listening to you, research finds
- Is there a connection between cosmic rays, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions?
- Dust storm swallows Mars
- Game-changing: AI tool for tracking human and animal movements has big implications
- Do dogs really understand our words?
- Quiescent Sun: More than 3 months without a sunspot*
- 'Parallel internet': Russia reportedly can create its own version of the world wide web according to Foreign Ministry official
- Directed energy weapon: China develops a powerful new laser assault rifle
- Chinese media: China's super-powerful rocket under development outstrips Europe's, NASA's
- Astronomers capture first-ever image of a newborn planet forming amid a disk of gas and dust
- US Department of Energy: US Air Force test-drops upgraded nuke from B-2 stealth bomber over Nevada
- Scientists say they've found a way to make invisibility cloaking
- Life on Kepler-186f? Scientists discover the planet appears even more like Earth than we thought
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits off the east coast of Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia
- UK heatwave: Welsh farmers 'fighting to survive'
- Hundreds of thousands evacuated in Japan after 'historic' rainfall, 2 dead
- Car drives into sinkhole in southwestern Minnesota
- Four hit by lightning during Fourth of July fireworks events at 2 locations in Illinois
- Lightning strike on Lake Mahopac, New York sends 4 to hospital
- 3rd earthquake in less than 14 days hits Surrey, UK - Same area as April's quakes
- Dead whale found on the Acadian Peninsula, New Brunswick
- Dead juvenile humpback whale found on beach in Byron Bay, Australia
- Global cooling: 'Winterlike weather' in the Northern Rockies
- Global cooling: Snow at Jasper Park, Alberta - On the 3rd of July
- Gloomiest June in 100 years for Reykjavik, Iceland
- Heat wave roasting US East Coast sends power demand surging to highest in years
- 16 dead and 10 missing as floods hit southern China
- Man killed by polar bear in Nunavut, Canada while protecting his children
- Flood rescues in Houston following nearly 8 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Deadly Asian hornets invading Europe, scientists adding electronic trackers to enable destruction of nests
- Hail the size of chicken eggs destroys vineyard in minutes in Limoux, France
- Heaviest monsoon rain in decades creates 6m wide sinkhole, kills 9, leaves Lahore, Pakistan underwater - 3 more days of rain forecast
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Once in a century snow hits South Africa & ancient Kalahari desert canal system
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Asteroid might have impacted Earth over South Africa on Saturday
- Fireball captured blazing across China - Sonic boom reported, possibility of meteorites
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea
- Space rock? Loud house-shaking boom heard in southern California
- Meteor fireball seen in skies above Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Fireball? Unexplained boom, flash of light recorded on Ohio home security camera
- Meteor fireball captured in Tucson, Arizona sky
- How to do Keto if you don't do dairy
- Health experts calling for inquiry into excess prescription drug deaths
- The many health benefits of kombucha tea
- Blocked arteries & heart disease don't always go together says study
- Medicine sold to the highest bidder
- Alabama woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed after months of unexplained symptoms
- Busting the myth of the Japanese rice and vegetables diet
- Researchers find vitamin D receptor is disrupted by environmental chemicals
- UK: World's first local hospital calls for its community to ditch sugar and processed foods
- Herd Immunity: Flawed science & mass vaccination failures
- Pediatrician put on probation for giving a vaccine exemption
- Low B-12 and folate in mature adults are 'of concern'
- Poor sleep hygiene: New study shows what disrupted sleep does to your mental health
- Medicaid plan offers food as medicine
- Guidelines on low back pain are clear: drugs and surgery should be the last resort
- Lone Star tick bites triggering red meat allergies in more people across US
- Why you cannot trust the governments' dietary data
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Let Food Be Thy Medicine: The Magic Pill Documentary Review
- 'Get shredded in six weeks!' The dark side of extreme male body transformations
- Depression - a side effect of commonly used prescription drugs?
- Study: Loneliness begins in your genes and could be damaging your heart
- Ways to think about... Consciousness
- Anticipating stress negatively affects your working memory
- Researchers find not sharing dishwashing duties is most likely way to damage a relationship
- Jordan Peterson's view on Cain and Abel
- Spirit release therapy: The case of Clara
- Shivers down the spine: Why we get the chills when we aren't cold
- The 2 personality traits that indicate high intelligence
- Negativity is one of the most powerful relationship killers
- The strong personality trait that is linked to empathy
- Study finds narcissists' 'heightened sense of self-worth' gives them a 'mental toughness' to succeed at work, in love and education
- Activism without working to understand yourself is not of any real value
- The holonomic brain: the holographic nature of consciousness and reality
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Diving Into the Collective Unconscious: Where Jung Went Wrong
- Debunking an age-old adage: Putting yourself in someone else's shoes only gives you the impression you know them better
- The APA/DSM pedophilia controversy: Orientation or disorder?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview With Dr. Valdeane Brown - Nonlinear Dynamic Thinking With NeurOptimal Neurofeedback
- Loneliness on the rise among Americans, experts warn it's making us sick
- Study: Psychedelic drugs promote neural plasticity in rats and flies
- 6 tales of children who remember their past lives
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- Bigfoot prophecy? Davy Crockett's mysterious warning to flee the Alamo
- Another Roswell 'witness' with nothing to back up their story
- Mysterious Men in Black question Pennsylvania residents about unexplained booms
- 4 sounds that might mean you have a ghost haunting
- Prominent psychiatrist says 'genuine victims of demonic possession who seek exorcisms should NOT be ignored'
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
- The Donald is Divine: Trump is worshiped as a god in Indian village
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
- The horror! Beer shortages in Russia as World Cup fans drink cities dry
- Real friend or prankster? Debunking the viral 'man vs alligator' video
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
- Starbucks 180,000 employees radicalized after anti-bias training - 'Coffee cultivation merely extends the system of colonial oppression'
- Sage Chinese police advice on how to survive a knife attack
- "Pothole Killer" falls into sinkhole in Niagara Falls, New York
Quote of the Day
"If there is an afterlife, and I have anything to say about it, I will unreservedly go to hell. Hell would be heaven for me."
~ Founder of the modern American Left
Recent Comments
411 sur la mer. There was a spate of missing cruise ship passengers in the South Pacific a few years ago. It was discovered that Israeli spooks...
"High levels of cholesterols are known to cause a myriad of heart and vascular diseases including heart attack, atherosclerosis, and hypertension....
The toxic dust kicked into the air by bombing has nowhere else to go but circulate around the planet until it finally settles. Dust carried on...
Is it just smoke-shaming that you think is OK gtriber? Hows about gay-shaming or Jew-shaming or witch-shaming? They were all believed, by the...
There is nothing to laugh at or or even funny about Declaration Of Independence being hate speech. -- IT IS HATE SPEECH! Apologies or problems...
Comment: The topic of poison is often in the headlines these days: