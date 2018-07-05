© Carlo Allegri / Reuters

A trip to a fast food outlet with his friends turned into a traumatic incident for a Texas teen when he was targeted by a man for wearing a Donald Trump 'Make America Great Again' hat.The drama unfolded in a Whataburger fast food outlet in San Antonio on Tuesday.Footage of the incident shows the unidentified assailant approaching the teen, pouring a drink in his face and stealing the striking red cap."This is going to go great in my fireplace, b*tch," the man can be heard to say.It's unclear whether the pair had any interaction prior to the footage.A criminal complaint has reportedly been made to local police. RT.com has contacted the San Antonio Police Department for comment but it has yet to receive a response.