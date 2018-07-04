© Government of Trentino



As much as 130 mm of rain fell in under 4 hours on 03 July in the town of Moena and surrounding areas in the province of Trentino, northern Italy.Authorities pre-emptively evacuated around 50 people from their homes in Moena and areas near San Pellegerino. Safe accommodation was provided in a local school.Roads were closed in 4 locations around Soraga, Moena and San Pellegerino.Trentino Civil Defense said that radar images showed that an area of 6 km radius around the town of Moena received about 130 mm of rain between 14:00 and 18:00 on 03 July, 2018. Other areas of the province also saw severe weather, including thunderstorms, lightning strikes and strong winds.