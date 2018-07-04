Floods in Moena, Trentino, Italy, 03 July 2018.
© Government of Trentino
Floods in Moena, Trentino, Italy, 03 July 2018.
As much as 130 mm of rain fell in under 4 hours on 03 July in the town of Moena and surrounding areas in the province of Trentino, northern Italy.

The torrential rain caused rivers to overflow and sent mud and flood water raging through Moena's streets.

Authorities pre-emptively evacuated around 50 people from their homes in Moena and areas near San Pellegerino. Safe accommodation was provided in a local school.



Roads were closed in 4 locations around Soraga, Moena and San Pellegerino.

Trentino Civil Defense said that radar images showed that an area of 6 km radius around the town of Moena received about 130 mm of rain between 14:00 and 18:00 on 03 July, 2018. Other areas of the province also saw severe weather, including thunderstorms, lightning strikes and strong winds.

