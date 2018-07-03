© Sovcomflot



Several icebreakers are needed to keep deliveries of natural gas and oil coming out of the Gulf of Ob, Russia has sent three vessels to help rescue and free energy tankers stuck in six to nine foot thick sea ice. China completed its Maritime Silk Road after securing a 100 year lease of a port in Sri Lanka and the Maldives they received an island so the Maldive fishing industry can send product to China duty free. Looking at previous grand solar minimums and we see China is setting itself to go off line it the north but bring in food from other parts of the world through their southern corridors.