Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Russian Arctic port needs icebreakers in July & China's Maritime Silk Road
Adapt 2030
Sat, 30 Jun 2018 07:43 UTC
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Poll shows nearly 70% of Italians back Salvini's stand against EU on migrant ferries
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Russian Arctic port needs icebreakers in July & China's Maritime Silk Road
- Abnormal earthquake swarm continues on French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, locals suffering from anxiety and stress
- Russian military downs unidentified drones near Khmeimim Airbase in Syria - UPDATE: Militants launch third drone attack
- Massive stone head unearthed beside 8.6-foot-long sarcophagus buried in Egypt 2,000 years
- SOTT Focus: NATO is a completely useless organization
- Ben Shapiro: I'm happy to see Trump impeached but I need to see evidence
- SOTT Focus: Russian TV report: Propaganda matrix obliterated as foreign visitors discover real Russia
- Portland Police revoke permit after riot breaks out as protesters clash downtown
- The Left can't face the new reality: Trump is winning
- Free speech advocates join Ukip: Leftist media equates free speech with 'extremism'
- Agent testifies Associated Press may have led FBI to Paul Manafort's storage locker
- Medicine sold to the highest bidder
- It's all about him! Obama says Hillary lost in 2016 because 'people were so focused on me'
- Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman now operating in the Atlantic Ocean where Russian submarine activity has increased
- Heat wave scorches U.S. Midwest and East, wildfire warnings for Colorado and California
- Kushner's 'Ultimate Deal' for Palestine would strip the people of all their dignity
- Trump supporters now cheering for the deep state over Wikileaks and Iran
- The German Standoff: Merkel set to lose face or job since CSU won't compromise on migration
- Bolton: Putin assured me Russia didn't meddle in elections, but Trump will want to talk about it
- Russian military downs unidentified drones near Khmeimim Airbase in Syria - UPDATE: Militants launch third drone attack
- SOTT Focus: NATO is a completely useless organization
- Agent testifies Associated Press may have led FBI to Paul Manafort's storage locker
- It's all about him! Obama says Hillary lost in 2016 because 'people were so focused on me'
- Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman now operating in the Atlantic Ocean where Russian submarine activity has increased
- Kushner's 'Ultimate Deal' for Palestine would strip the people of all their dignity
- Trump supporters now cheering for the deep state over Wikileaks and Iran
- The German Standoff: Merkel set to lose face or job since CSU won't compromise on migration
- Bolton: Putin assured me Russia didn't meddle in elections, but Trump will want to talk about it
- Migration policy rift with Merkel: Seehofer would rather resign than acquiesce
- Nunes refers 17 DOJ, FBI officials to Gowdy and Goodlatte to grill on surveillance abuse
- Flexing power, padding his win, Erdogan arrests opposition leaders
- Obama really was a Manchurian Candidate in the White House
- Convenient timing: Belgium arrests suspects of Iranian origin for plotting terrorist act in Paris ahead of Rouhani's visit to Europe
- Hypocrite Macron sacks ambassador caught saying he agrees with Hungary's immigration policies
- Keeping fear alive: FBI announces arrest of terror suspect who was planning July 4th attack in Cleveland, Ohio
- Prelude to a thaw: US Sen. Shelby says 'America and Russia don't have to be adversaries, despite being competitors'
- More tit-for-tat in the trade wars: EU threatens US with new retaliatory tariffs worth $300B
- Unhinged Maxine Waters slams Dem leaders for demanding she act like a sane human being
- Bolton tacitly acknowledges reality: Shifts tone from 'Assad must go' to 'Iran must leave Syria'
- Poll shows nearly 70% of Italians back Salvini's stand against EU on migrant ferries
- Ben Shapiro: I'm happy to see Trump impeached but I need to see evidence
- SOTT Focus: Russian TV report: Propaganda matrix obliterated as foreign visitors discover real Russia
- Portland Police revoke permit after riot breaks out as protesters clash downtown
- The Left can't face the new reality: Trump is winning
- Free speech advocates join Ukip: Leftist media equates free speech with 'extremism'
- Four lions poisoned & butchered for suspected use in 'black magic' rituals
- The left is dead, rootless and stands for nothing
- Senate approves bill to legalize hemp, introduces bill to decriminalize cannabis
- Drug war's 'walk of shame' mayor killed by sniper during Philippines flag ceremony
- Kindergarten teachers arrested, caught on camera stabbing children with paperclips because they refused to nap
- Photos of US female hunter posing with rare black giraffe 'trophy kill' spark backlash
- Fans behaving badly: Buenos Aires asks Russia to punish Argentinian fan who 'humiliated' Arab supporter
- Watch Russia, Belarus and Serbia take part in Slavic Brotherhood counter-terrorist drills
- Corbyn ally documents consistent BBC bias against left-wing commentary
- 3rd grade teacher charged after trying to hypnotize pupils & forcing them to perform more than a puppet show
- UK supermarket giant opens first cashless store - Claims it cuts down on queue time
- Russia's Aeroflot wins top honors including Europe's Leading Airline award
- False bomb threats force evacuations in Rostov-on-Don, Russia; no explosives found
- Normalizing pedophilia: Disgusting TEDx Talk declares it's a 'natural sexual orientation'
- Massive stone head unearthed beside 8.6-foot-long sarcophagus buried in Egypt 2,000 years
- The new Gilded Age: How America's wars fuel inequality at home
- How Snowden helped pave the way for a Trump Presidency
- 5,000 year old rock art discovered on cliff face in Siberia intrigues archaeologists
- Setting the record straight: George Orwell didn't spy for British Intelligence nor was he a crypto-Right-winger
- 6 trade wars that shook the global economy
- Hundreds of skulls reveal scale, skill, and the history of human sacrifice in Aztec capital
- Enemy of the state: The gruesome assassination of Leon Trotsky
- SOTT Focus: Laughably fake 'reconstruction' of Julius Caesar's face unveiled by Dutch archaeologist
- What the British really did to India
- The Saker interviews Michael A. Hoffman II
- Inside The Deep State: "If Only We'd Listened To Ike"
- 3,000-year-old geoglyphs in Peru may depict the heavens
- Demystifying the myths of Israel's Six-Day War
- Ancient political propaganda: Electoral slogans uncovered from ruins of Pompeii
- Scotsman's letter proves the slaughter of Aborigines
- 5000-year-old stone balls continue to baffle archaeologists
- Why did Stone Age villagers so far from the sea suffer "surfers ear"?
- Have humans been sailing the seas for a million years?
- 'Demographic threat': The real reason Israel turned the Gaza Strip into an open-air prison
- Astronomers capture first-ever image of a newborn planet forming amid a disk of gas and dust
- US Department of Energy: US Air Force test-drops upgraded nuke from B-2 stealth bomber over Nevada
- Scientists say they've found a way to make invisibility cloaking
- Life on Kepler-186f? Scientists discover the planet appears even more like Earth than we thought
- An easy way to understand the theory of the multiverse
- Fundamental rule of brain plasticity discovered by MIT scientists
- Spectacular 'blood moon' on July 27 will be the longest lunar eclipse this century: Here's when and how to see it
- Monsanto's ghostwriting & strong-arming threaten sound science
- Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft arrives at Ryugu - will collect rock samples from asteroid
- Spectacular failure: Japanese space rocket crashes & explodes seconds after launch
- Russia testing new manned space capsule in hypersonic wind tunnel
- Frankenstein's cyborg: AI researchers are putting neanderthal brains into robots
- Dinosaurs to pizza: 7 of the oddest objects sent into space
- Opioid addiction may be tied to brain chemical implicated in narcolepsy
- US Special Forces develop 'talking' leaflets
- Cosmic explosion 100 times brighter than a supernova baffles scientists
- How real-life Schrödinger's cats probe the boundary of the quantum world
- Lockdowns in US schools are so prevalent that companies are making apps to help schools manage them
- Australian moth species found to use magnetism to migrate
- Twitter bot analysis: Bots focus on business and tech more than politics - MSM gets just as many fake tweets as RT, Breitbart, InfoWars
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Russian Arctic port needs icebreakers in July & China's Maritime Silk Road
- Abnormal earthquake swarm continues on French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, locals suffering from anxiety and stress
- Heat wave scorches U.S. Midwest and East, wildfire warnings for Colorado and California
- Flash floods ravage parts of Trinidad and Tobago
- First great white shark in 30 years spotted near Spanish islands
- Waterspout filmed in Bermuda
- Fifty-metre long section of city road collapses in China
- After months of quiet, Mayon volcano in the Philippines erupts again
- Large hailstones smash crops in south central Nebraska
- Lightning bolt kills 5 and injures 12 in Maharashtra, India
- UK heatwave causes farmers earliest harvest for 40 years - Yield is significantly reduced
- Golfball-sized hail batters cars, forcing them off roads in southern Russia
- "Adverse cyclonic conditions" bring flooding to the streets of Cape Town, South Africa
- Flash floods kill 3 in Jammu, India
- 91 year old man dies after dog attack in Arcata, California
- "We're in the tropics now!" Sheets of rain, strong winds and rockfall as heavy storm breaks Moscow heatwave
- Two tankers trapped in ice near Russian Arctic port in midsummer
- Heavy rain and floods hit South Korea as Typhoon Prapiroon approaches
- Flash flood kills man in Des Moines, Iowa - 7 inches of rain in less than 3 hours
- Man killed by lightning strike in New Brunswick, Canada
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Asteroid might have impacted Earth over South Africa on Saturday
- Fireball captured blazing across China - Sonic boom reported, possibility of meteorites
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea
- Space rock? Loud house-shaking boom heard in southern California
- Meteor fireball seen in skies above Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Fireball? Unexplained boom, flash of light recorded on Ohio home security camera
- Meteor fireball captured in Tucson, Arizona sky
- Asteroid 3 times larger than Chelyabinsk making close approach... TODAY!
- Medicine sold to the highest bidder
- Alabama woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed after months of unexplained symptoms
- Busting the myth of the Japanese rice and vegetables diet
- Researchers find vitamin D receptor is disrupted by environmental chemicals
- UK: World's first local hospital calls for its community to ditch sugar and processed foods
- Herd Immunity: Flawed science & mass vaccination failures
- Pediatrician put on probation for giving a vaccine exemption
- Low B-12 and folate in mature adults are 'of concern'
- Poor sleep hygiene: New study shows what disrupted sleep does to your mental health
- Medicaid plan offers food as medicine
- Guidelines on low back pain are clear: drugs and surgery should be the last resort
- Lone Star tick bites triggering red meat allergies in more people across US
- Why you cannot trust the governments' dietary data
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Let Food Be Thy Medicine: The Magic Pill Documentary Review
- 'Get shredded in six weeks!' The dark side of extreme male body transformations
- Depression - a side effect of commonly used prescription drugs?
- Gaming addiction: Is it a disease - or a symptom of other mental health problems?
- Anti-fat hysteria! New study says saturated fats cause PTSD
- Whitewash: Stunning book on the story of Glyphosate
- Study: The body-positive movement is probably contributing to the obesity crisis
- Spirit release therapy: The case of Clara
- Shivers down the spine: Why we get the chills when we aren't cold
- The 2 personality traits that indicate high intelligence
- Negativity is one of the most powerful relationship killers
- The strong personality trait that is linked to empathy
- Study finds narcissists' 'heightened sense of self-worth' gives them a 'mental toughness' to succeed at work, in love and education
- Activism without working to understand yourself is not of any real value
- The holonomic brain: the holographic nature of consciousness and reality
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Diving Into the Collective Unconscious: Where Jung Went Wrong
- Debunking an age-old adage: Putting yourself in someone else's shoes only gives you the impression you know them better
- The APA/DSM pedophilia controversy: Orientation or disorder?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview With Dr. Valdeane Brown - Nonlinear Dynamic Thinking With NeurOptimal Neurofeedback
- Loneliness on the rise among Americans, experts warn it's making us sick
- Study: Psychedelic drugs promote neural plasticity in rats and flies
- 6 tales of children who remember their past lives
- New study says yoga and meditation don't necessarily reduce ego
- David 'Son of Sam' Berkowitz: Faker, crazy, or possessed?
- Distracted, screen obsessed parents: What happens when we don't engage with our children
- Does Neurofeedback have the potential to help people overcome anxiety and depression?
- Could some serial killers be possessed?
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- Bigfoot prophecy? Davy Crockett's mysterious warning to flee the Alamo
- Another Roswell 'witness' with nothing to back up their story
- Mysterious Men in Black question Pennsylvania residents about unexplained booms
- 4 sounds that might mean you have a ghost haunting
- Prominent psychiatrist says 'genuine victims of demonic possession who seek exorcisms should NOT be ignored'
- Is this the Loch Ness Monster? Tourist films 'creature' swimming towards Urquhart Bay
- Confidential military report analyzes recent Navy Tic Tac UFO encounters near California coast
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
- The Donald is Divine: Trump is worshiped as a god in Indian village
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
- The horror! Beer shortages in Russia as World Cup fans drink cities dry
- Real friend or prankster? Debunking the viral 'man vs alligator' video
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
- Starbucks 180,000 employees radicalized after anti-bias training - 'Coffee cultivation merely extends the system of colonial oppression'
- Sage Chinese police advice on how to survive a knife attack
- "Pothole Killer" falls into sinkhole in Niagara Falls, New York
- "You don't need to investigate us, we did it" - Israeli government tells UN human rights investigation team
- Expelled Russian diplomats allowed back after shooting some Palestinians
- Skripal case forces scientists to revise everything they thought they knew about Novichok
Winning
Quote of the Day
Light your candle before Night, or it takes you.
- Greek saying
Recent Comments
Some people? I guess you must mean idiot's idiot Miles Mathis and his merry string of idiots. Exactly that. Which doesn't mean I take him serious....
Maybe Obomber should focus more in his golf playing these days. :)
Under point 3 and Charlottsville, that whole thing was a deep state and Democrat con job. The place was crawling with the deep state usual...
Is this fake terrorist saga gonna last for long yet ? NO ONE BELIEVES YOU ANYMORE. NO ONE. -1
Nothing is impossible when technological advances that we have today are extreme. Hydrogen storage can be made available with a simple composite...
Comment: Two tankers trapped in ice near Russian Arctic port in midsummer