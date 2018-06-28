© Jack Taylor/Getty Images



Doctors' union endorses public vote on deal now more is known about impact on NHSDoctors have said leaving the EU is "bad for Britain's health" as they endorsed a public vote on the final Brexit deal.The motion said the deal should be put to the public "now that more is known regarding the potential impact of Brexit on the NHS and the nation's health".The Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives have already supported calls for the public to have a final say on Brexit.Dr John Chisholm, of the BMA's medical ethics committee, told delegates Brexit was "a disastrous act of national self-harm". He said the EU was better for the NHS, public health, research, science, universities, access to pharmaceuticals and international cooperation in research."We need to speak out about the damage Brexit will do to our patients and to healthcare professionals," he said.Dr Paul Williams, a GP and the Labour MP for Stockton South, said support for the motion was "a sign of the growing momentum behind the people's vote campaign".He said nobody voting in the EU referendum wanted to harm the NHS but that Brexit was already causing severe problems in staff recruitment and retention.Uncertainty about their status has been blamed for a Brexit brain drain of health workers from the EU27 countries, exacerbating the NHS's chronic staffing crisis.Last week the government announced details of its registration process for EU citizens who want to stay in the UK post-Brexit but the BMA has called for clarity on the immigration system after leaving, which it says must ensure the NHS can recruit the staff it needs.