"Throwing in Russia's full military weight in the campaign to regain southern Syria will weaken the ability of mainstream Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebel groups to withstand relentless bombing on civilian areas that forced their compatriots in other areas to submit to surrender deals," the news agency further noted.

Whoever's making US policy in Syria, it's certainly not Nikki Haley. Despite her rabid statement of Friday, in which she declared that "Russia will ultimately bear responsibility for any further escalations in Syria,"as Reuters put it earlier on Saturday.At the same time,This may have been the motivation for more units of the FSA to defect to the side of the Syrian army in order toWere the Russian and US actions coordinated?Though the evidence is only circumstantial, it would appear that,as was done in Douma in April. No one on either the U.S. or Russian sides has said anything to such effect, of course. There hasn't even been any acknowledgement on the Russian side, as of yet, that Russian warplanes are carrying out air strikes in support of Syrian forces in Daraa.Al Masdar first broke the news thatat 12:20 AM local time last night. A military source said that Russian aircraft had launched some 20 air strikes across northeastern Daraa starting at about 11 PM local time but that the majority of them hit the town of Busra Al-Harir, which practically divides the jihadi-held area in half. Within 40 minutes the number of air strikes was up to 30. About the same time, Reuters reported that while Syrian government forces had so far made heavy use of artillery and rockets in the current assault, Russian warplanes had not been deployed until now.The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement at mid-day Moscow time today reporting that"By the end of June 23 these settlements were fully under control of the legitimate Syrian authorities," the Center said. The statement comes just a day after theSputnik adds At the same time, Reuters reported thatA copy of a message sent by Washington to heads of Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups, which was seen by Reuters, said theThe U.S. message also told the rebels, according to Reuters, that it was left to them alone to make the right decision on how to face the Syrian army's military campaign based on what they saw was best for themselves and their people.It's quite possible, it seems to me, that what we'll be seeing over the next several days, is the implementation of the same reconciliation strategy that we saw in Eastern Ghouta, Aleppo and other areasIran's Fars News Agency reported yesterday that some opposition ("terrorist") groups are demanding exactly that. Fars cites local sources reporting thatin the villages and towns of al-Lajah region (which according to the Al Masdar reports cited above was a major objective of the Syrian assault)