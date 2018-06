© WSET



Protesters gathered outside the Red Hen in Lexington Tuesday afternoon to protest the actions of the restaurant's owner Friday night.On Friday night White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was dining at the restaurant when the owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, asked her to leave.Sanders described the incident in a tweet she sent out Saturday morning.Since then there has been major outrage online over Wilkinson's actions.Tuesday, people turned to the street with their signs in hand to protest the restaurant, which has remained closed since the incident.Outside the Red Hen people were chanting and held homemade signs, Corey Stewart campaign signs and American and Make America Great Again flags.Police had to block the portion of the street where it was happening.The fire department was then put to the task of cleaning it.The protesters had cleared up by 7:00 pm Tuesday night.