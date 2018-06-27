After calling for criminal physical assaults against Barron Trump, Sarah Sanders, and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, the kid brother of the most notorious traitor since the Rosenbergs incited, via Twitter, his fellow America-hating vermin to harass and "scare the shit out of" the children of Border Patrol agents, who were none too happy with Fonda's inciteful suggestion.
So, in response, the National Border Patrol Council, the Border Patrol's official labor union, has declared Peter Fonda a domestic terrorist and published the following blistering report....
Once again, we have a deranged liberal "star" born with a silver spoon in his mouth who thinks play-acting as a "tough guy" in a movie equates to being a tough guy in real life. This guy is the lowest of the low!
Here are Peter Fonda's recent tweets:
"WE SHOULD HACK THIS SYSTEM, GET THE ADDRESSES OF THE ICE AGENTS CBP AGENTS AND SURROUND THEIR HOMES IN PROTEST. WE SHOULD FIND OUT WHAT SCHOOLS THEIR CHILDREN GO TO AND SURROUND THE SCHOOLS IN PROTEST. THESE AGENTS ARE DOING THIS CUZ THEY WANT TO DO IT. THEY LIKE DOING THIS. F**K."Yes, this is what passes for "inclusion, acceptance, kindness, feminism, gender equality, love and peace" in the world of so many liberals. Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. How about the "Be Kind" stickers on cars and "Love Trumps Hate" motto that are so popular in liberal circles? Do those apply here? And the really hilarious part about Fonda's tweets encouraging domestic terrorism is his avatar on Twitter flashing a "peace" sign.
"SS (Sarah Sanders) is a lying gash, too. And "gash" is much worse than c**t. Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goebbels Miller for safe keeping."
"WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER'S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT AS***LE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F**K."
"Sounds great. We don't have to take the agents kids, we only need to surround their schools and scare the shit out of them and worry the f**k out of the agents from CBE ICE & REGULAR BORDER PATROL AGENTS. WE NEED TO SCARE THE F**K OUT OF THEM! NEED TO MAKE THEIR CHILDREN WORRY NOW"
"KRISTJEN NIELSEN IS A LYING GASH THAT SHOULD BE PUT IN A CAGE AND POKED AT BY PASSERBY. THE GASH SHOULD BE PILLORIED IN LAFAYETTE SQUARE NAKED AND WHIPPED BY PASSERBY WHILE BEING FILED FOR POSTERITY."
Peter Fonda and his sibling "Hanoi Jane" Fonda have been extremely wealthy since birth. They can afford armed guards, luxury, private schools and massive home security measures. Border Patrol agents cannot afford these things. We actually work for a living. This is the same Peter Fonda who advocates taking guns away from average Americans on one hand and then encourages domestic terrorism against average Americans on the other hand. Think about that for a minute. How wise were our Founding Fathers to include the 2nd Amendment in our founding documents?
Law enforcement isn't pleasant Peter, it isn't a movie where you are constantly being catered to by sycophants and you're pampered, protected and made to think you're really someone better than the rest of us. You aren't! For us, the bad guys and the constant danger are real. Ask the Tucson agent who was shot last week by illegal aliens, Peter. Yes Peter, the bullets were actually real. Do his traumatized children deserve to be terrorized at their schools because he's a Border Patrol agent. What about his wife? Should she be hunted down and terrorized too? What about the children of agents who have been killed in the line of duty Peter? Should they be terrorized at school as well?
Peter, you are a despicable, hateful, spoiled, and entitled punk. Your life of privilege since birth is not what most of us deal with. We have to work hard every day to make a living for our families. Some of us do dangerous jobs that most Americans wouldn't touch. Our children have to put up with enough as it is. Demonizing us is low. But encouraging domestic terrorism against our children is unforgivable. Encouraging violence against the President's son is unforgivable. Asking people to kidnap the DHS secretary, strip her naked, put her in a cage and letting people poke her with sticks demonstrates just how unhinged you really are.
Peter, seek some mental health treatment. You need it!
Comment: Fonda isn't the only denizen of Hollywood to rant something stupid in public recently...
Hollywood elite cheer as has-been actor Robert De Niro delivers sophisticated anti-Trump speech at some awards ceremony