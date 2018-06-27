"WE SHOULD HACK THIS SYSTEM, GET THE ADDRESSES OF THE ICE AGENTS CBP AGENTS AND SURROUND THEIR HOMES IN PROTEST. WE SHOULD FIND OUT WHAT SCHOOLS THEIR CHILDREN GO TO AND SURROUND THE SCHOOLS IN PROTEST. THESE AGENTS ARE DOING THIS CUZ THEY WANT TO DO IT. THEY LIKE DOING THIS. F**K."



"SS (Sarah Sanders) is a lying gash, too. And "gash" is much worse than c**t. Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goebbels Miller for safe keeping."



"WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER'S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT AS***LE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F**K."



"Sounds great. We don't have to take the agents kids, we only need to surround their schools and scare the shit out of them and worry the f**k out of the agents from CBE ICE & REGULAR BORDER PATROL AGENTS. WE NEED TO SCARE THE F**K OUT OF THEM! NEED TO MAKE THEIR CHILDREN WORRY NOW"



"KRISTJEN NIELSEN IS A LYING GASH THAT SHOULD BE PUT IN A CAGE AND POKED AT BY PASSERBY. THE GASH SHOULD BE PILLORIED IN LAFAYETTE SQUARE NAKED AND WHIPPED BY PASSERBY WHILE BEING FILED FOR POSTERITY."

Either Peter Fonda only posts to Twitter when he is drunk or he is a complete imbecile. Or both.After calling for criminal physical assaults against Barron Trump, Sarah Sanders, and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, the kid brother of the most notorious traitor since the Rosenbergs incited, via Twitter, his fellow America-hating vermin toSo, in response, the National Border Patrol Council, the Border Patrol's official labor union, has declared Peter Fonda a domestic terrorist and published the following blistering report....This guy is the lowest of the low!Here are Peter Fonda's recent tweets:Yes, this is what passes for "inclusion, acceptance, kindness, feminism, gender equality, love and peace" in the world of so many liberals. Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. How about the "Be Kind" stickers on cars and "Love Trumps Hate" motto that are so popular in liberal circles? Do those apply here? And the really hilarious part about Fonda's tweets encouraging domestic terrorism is his avatar on Twitter flashing a "peace" sign.Peter Fonda and his sibling "Hanoi Jane" Fonda have been extremely wealthy since birth. They can afford armed guards, luxury, private schools and massive home security measures. Border Patrol agents cannot afford these things. We actually work for a living.Law enforcement isn't pleasant Peter, it isn't a movie where you are constantly being catered to by sycophants and you're pampered, protected and made to think you're really someone better than the rest of us. You aren't! For us, the bad guys and the constant danger are real. Ask the Tucson agent who was shot last week by illegal aliens, Peter. Yes Peter, the bullets were actually real. Do his traumatized children deserve to be terrorized at their schools because he's a Border Patrol agent. What about his wife? Should she be hunted down and terrorized too? What about the children of agents who have been killed in the line of duty Peter? Should they be terrorized at school as well?Peter, you are a despicable, hateful, spoiled, and entitled punk. Your life of privilege since birth is not what most of us deal with. We have to work hard every day to make a living for our families. Some of us do dangerous jobs that most Americans wouldn't touch. Our children have to put up with enough as it is. Demonizing us is low. But encouraging domestic terrorism against our children is unforgivable.Peter, seek some mental health treatment. You need it!