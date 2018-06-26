On Sunday morning, the Russian Aerospace Forces resumed their assault on the northeastern countryside of the Dara'a Governorate.
The Russian Aerospace Forces repeatedly struck the jihadist defenses near the strategic town of Busra Al-Harir, which is located directly east of Izra'a.
With the ongoing Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positioned their forces along the northern and southern axes of Busra Al-Harir.
The Syrian Army has since made several advances in northern Dara'a, as the jihadist rebels of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham continue to retreat further south.
The primary goal of this southwest Syria offensive at the moment is to capture strategic Nassib Crossing, which is believed to be the key link between 'Amman and Damascus.
