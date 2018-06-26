© Photograph: Mahmud Turkia/AFP/Getty Images



Far-right Matteo Salvini's proposal designed to crack down on migrationThe populist Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini has called for migrant reception centres to be set up on the external borders of southern Libya after a meeting with the African nation's leaders in Tripoli.It was the first visit to Libya by a member of the new Italian government, which was elected on a wave of public unrest about the arrival of more than 500,000 mainly African migrants trafficked across the Mediterranean by Libyan smuggling gangs over the past four years.Italy's rightwing coalition, led by Salvini's anti-immigration League, surged to several victories in local elections at the weekend, wresting control of three large cities traditionally held by the left.It was also Salvini's first official overseas visit since he was appointed to the interior ministry, and underlines how much the fate of the populist government is dependent on what happens to migration within Africa.His visit came as the Associated Press reported that Algeria has abandoned more than 13,000 migrants in the desert in the past 14 months, including pregnant women and children, stranding them without food or water and forcing them to walk, sometimes at gunpoint, under temperatures of up to 48C (118.4F).The news agency said that while some made it to Niger countless others had died in the desert.According to the AP, Algeria's mass expulsions have picked up since October 2017 as the EU renewed pressure on north African countries to head off migrants going to Europe."Neither Italy or Libya can be alone in protecting their borders," he added.Ahmed Maiteeq, the deputy premier of Libya's government of national accord, explained his country "categorically refuses" to set up foreign-run camps on its own territory, saying this would break Libyan law.He said Libya would invite European countries bordering the Mediterranean to a summit on migration in Tripoli at the beginning of September.At present, UN staff from the International Organisation for Migration and the UN High Commission for Refugees are allowed to visit Libyan reception centres, but the visits are sporadic, and the UN agencies have little formal power to demand changes to the often brutal regime.but he did not call for European border guards to be placed on the shores of Libya, an idea proposed by the Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Italian navy personnel are on shore in Libya but do not directly participate in patrols.Figures show since last summer the coastguard has been responsible for more than 40% of the migrants that are now rescued or intercepted.There have been growing complaints that the Libyan coastguard has been using increasingly aggressive methods to push rafts packed with migrants back to the coast land.Yet more than 51% of Italians believe flows are as high or higher than last year's.