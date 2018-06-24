"I was just walking over to the Oval Office and I said, 'You know, it doesn't feel right to have a picnic for Congress when we're working on doing something very important,'" Trump said Wednesday, according to Politico. "It didn't feel exactly right to me."The president made the abrupt decision as his administration was taking heat for a controversial "zero tolerance" immigration policy that resulted in families being separated at the United States' southern border. Trump ultimately halted the practice by signing an executive order midweek.
So where is all the food going?
Because Trump's cancellation came at the last minute, the food - ribeye steaks, spinach, coleslaw, black beans, quinoa, and pies - was already being prepared.
This was later confirmed by a USO spokeswoman.
So since the food is already made, it's going to a great group of people.
All the food will be served Friday for lunch at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to a report from Bloomberg News. The food will be given to patients, caregivers, and employees at the Warrior and Family Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
"All perishables donated to Walter Reed. Non perishables to be repurposed for future events," Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, said.
Comment: 'Thought for food' offers undeserving lawmakers 'food for thought'. For 99% of the world life is no picnic.