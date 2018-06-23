Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at a meeting with CSTO Foreign Ministers in Almaty, announced Russia's desire to gain access to reference laboratories that were opened with US financial support in Armenia and KazakhstanThe words of Lavrov quoted the publication Kommersant:The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with other interested Russian departments (including security forces) seeks to avert the threat of the world's use of biological weapons. In some areas there is a positive trend. Thus, Moscow and Yerevan are discussing the possibility of signing an agreement on cooperation in the field of biological research, which will open access for Russian specialists to the US laboratories in Armenia.In the southeast of Kazakhstan, on the basis of the Scientific Center for Quarantine and Zoonotic Infections, since 2016,Since the opening of the laboratory, representatives of Kazakhstan assure that this is a civilian facility.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier noted the threatening nature of the collection of human biomaterials in various regions of Russia for Pentagon investigations.The huge costs of the US and the high level of secrecy attest, at least, to the dual purpose of bio-laboratories.