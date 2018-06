This week, the US took the unprecedented step of announcing its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council - a day after America's worsening migrant crisis fell on the radar of the global body. Partisan politics may be to blame.The Trump administration has a tough message for the global community.In yet another sign of the Trump administration's ongoing alienation from the rest of the world - aside from its newfound relations with the communist state of North Korea - it was announced on Tuesday thatSecretary of State Mike Pompeo, basking in the afterglow of American exceptionalism and self-righteousness, saidExactly what "lectures" he was speaking about will become clearer a bit later.Pompeo went on to lament the fact that the UNHRC includes among its 47 members "authoritarian governments" with "abhorrent human rights records."as did UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. But it seemsWorse, the US has actually allied with [S.A.] in a brutal military operation in Yemen where thousands of innocent civilians have been killed and injured.The untouchable House of Saud, however, was not the only valuable US ally to escape US recrimination over human rights. Towards the end of his short statement,which he labeled as "unconscionable."Haley then took the podium to announce thatShe went on to rebuke the UNHRC asAt this point, the question needs asked: 'why now'? Why the sudden decision to yank the US out of a critical international organization devoted to protecting human rights at this particular time? After all, Israel has been the subject of intense criticism for many years with regards to its handling of the 'Palestinian crisis.' This includes condemnation for its protracted blockade of Gaza, where some 1.8 million Palestinians remain confined in what has been dubbed the world's largest open-air prison. The situation is not much better in the West Bank, which has been effectively demarcated with a security barrier that Israel insists is necessary to prevent acts of terrorism. Palestinians, on the other hand, refer to the barrier as an ' apartheid wall'.Criticism over the mishandling of the Middle East conflict reached fever pitch last month as Trump saw through his campaign pledge to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This explosive act effectively destroyed any hope for a 'two-state solution' since the Palestinians had been counting on East Jerusalem to serve as the capital of its future state. In the ensuing protests that predictably erupted during the opening ceremony of the new embassy, Israeli forces used live ammo against Palestinians in Gaza, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.Naturally, the US and Israel would prefer that the UNHRC 'reform' its methods and ignore such disturbing episodes, turning its attention instead to other places where human rights are at risk. And that is exactly what happened just the day before the US announced its decision to leave the UNHRC. On Monday, during the opening ceremony of the UNHRC session in Geneva, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights,under the Trump administration, which he said is willing toCalling the practice "cruel," the diplomat from Jordan quoted an official from the American Association of Pediatrics who called it"The thought that any State would seek to deter parents by inflicting such abuse on children is unconscionable," Zeid concluded.Now, can it be just coincidence that the very next day, Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley were announcing Washington's withdrawal from the international body? That seems highly unlikely. Although theZeid's comments seem to have been a criticism too far - as far as the Trump administration is concerned.At this point, it is vital to keep in mind the highly volatile political situation in the US, which is entering one of its most decisive election cycles in many years. In November, Americans - who have rarely been more divided along political lines - will cast their vote in- despite Robert Mueller's laughable failure to produce a smoking gun in his 'Russiagate' probe -. Indeed,Needless to say,on the US-Mexico border, where videos have surfaced of children being held in massive warehouse-like facilities (one is reportedly an old Wal-Mart store) inside of chain-link fence enclosures. It has been reported that some 2,300 children are thought to have been separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border since the White House announced its "zero tolerance" policy. That is the sort of scandal that could wreak havoc in an election. And the Democrats know it, and are milking the situation for every single tear they can.However, thewhen it is considered that, as political analyst Darius Shahtahmasebi argued rhetorically on these pages, the USThis is a fact that many people on both sides of the gaping US political divide will never have to contemplate for long, especially now that the US is planning to end its membership in the UNHRC. The US is intentionally complicating the situation when it blames the UN for being too harsh with Israel as its reasoning for quitting the watchdog. The simple fact is that the US has been called out for serious rights violations against children. Period. But instead of accepting blame honorably, it calls it quits and goes home as quickly as a child losing at a ball game. Sadly, such behavior on both sides of the US political aisle can beIn the end, it will be the defenseless people in the world that will pay the heaviest price.