Australian media in damage control to explain Melbourne coldest start in 36 years to winter, record snow and frosts to withing 1500 miles south of the equator toward Cains. Bobby the moderator at OZ Politic has a full thread of 350 pages outside MSM control which shows massive ice gains in sea ice around Antarctica, all the while the MSM screams that we have to act now before the worlds coast lines are washed away by a melting Antarctica. Power grids were stretched to the limits in Australia during the Superfreeze event, but downplaying is the new narrative, and if it doesn't fit, just make a new set of rules. Perhaps we need to look to the Sabians of Harran to understand the cycles.