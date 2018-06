© AFP 2016/ Jewel Samad

It is often said that Washington, DC is filled with a bunch of nerds dominated by psychopaths. Others say that politics is simply Hollywood for ugly people. These are usually said in a joking manner and often uttered after coming back from a young professional happy hour here in the swamp. Perhaps the most soulless congregation of folks ever assembled can be found at those kind of events.But it turns out that a recent study showing the population density of psychopaths could confirm anecdotal suspicions that these two areas of American life have more in common than either would like to admit.A report conducted by Ryan Murphy at Southern Methodist University found that Connecticut contained the most psychopaths per capita followed quickly by California. New Jersey and New York followed next.As Newsmax notes, "Added in the study was Washington, D.C., which 'had a' than any state, according to the report - albeit because it is a small, entirely urban area and not as geographically diverse as a state. "," Murphy concluded in his study. (emphasis added)Murphy analyzed "levels of big five personality traits (extroversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, and openness to experience) in each state," to carry out his research."Boldness corresponds to low neuroticism and high extraversion, meanness corresponds to low agreeableness, and disinhibition corresponds to low conscientiousness," Murphy wrote.Turns out our nation's capital attracts these kind of characters in a major way."The District of Columbia is measured to be far(as in Murphy 2016)," the report says. (emphasis added)Northeast states overall contained the most psychopaths of any region.