Drone
The Syrian military claimed on Tuesday afternoon that their forces in the Al-Quneitra Governorate had downed an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the occupied Golan Heights.

According to the Syrian military, the Israeli UAV was spotted and downed over the government stronghold of Hadar in the northern countryside of the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

The Syrian military claims the drone was shot down by their forces and did not crash due to technical issues.

The downing of this alleged spy drone comes just 24 hours after the jihadist rebels of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham attempted to carry out an ambush against the Syrian military near the hilltop town of Tal Kroum.