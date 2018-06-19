"...while the aluminium content of each of the 5 brains [of people with autism] was shockingly high it was the location of the aluminium in the brain tissue which served as the standout observation...The new evidence strongly suggests that aluminium is entering the brain in ASD [autism spectrum disorders] via pro-inflammatory cells which have become loaded up with aluminium in the blood and/or lymph, much as has been demonstrated for monocytes at injection sites for vaccines including aluminium adjuvants."
Dr. Exley's study - "Aluminium in brain tissue and autism" - is the final piece of a puzzle that first started to come together in 2004, and picked up steam since 2010, that has dramatically furthered the scientific understanding of exactly how a vaccine can trigger autism. This timeline is critical to recognize, because the Vaccine Court in the United States dismissed the vaccine-autism hypothesis in 2009, long before most of what I'm about to explain even existed. Science is a continuum, an emergence of truth through many different studies that often have to be pieced together before the picture becomes clear. And, scientific progress can sometimes move slowly until that moment when an emerging truth presents itself in such a way that it can no longer be denied. In my opinion, Dr. Exley's study provided the only data missing from an airtight explanation of what happened to my son and so many other children.
For Americans, the race to discover what's causing all this autism will likely be won on foreign shores. As you'll soon see, ALL of the science explaining how autism can be caused has come from other countries, even though a Caltech scientist pushed the first domino back in 2006.Why is aluminum in vaccines at all?
Aluminum is a critical component of most vaccines given to children. It serves as an "adjuvant" meaning the aluminum serves to "wake up" the immune system, provoking the immune system to recognize the "antigen" within the vaccine for whatever disease the vaccine serves to protect against. The amount of aluminum in vaccines given to children skyrocketed beginning in the early 1990s for two reasons: 1), more vaccines were added to the children's vaccine schedule and, 2), the vaccination rate for all vaccines given to children rose (from 50-60% of children vaccinated in the mid-1980s to over 90% today). A child in the mid-1980s would have received 1,250 micrograms of aluminum from their vaccines by their 18-month birthday if they were fully vaccinated. Today, that number is 4,925 micrograms, a near-quadrupling of total aluminum. You can read more about this in an excellent study published by Neil Miller, here's an image from the study:
"Aluminum is an experimentally demonstrated neurotoxin and the most commonly used vaccine adjuvant. Despite almost 90 years of widespread use of aluminum adjuvants, medical science's understanding about their mechanisms of action is still remarkably poor. There is also a concerning scarcity of data on toxicology and pharmacokinetics of these compounds. In spite of this, the notion that aluminum in vaccines is safe appears to be widely accepted. Experimental research, however, clearly shows that aluminum adjuvants have a potential to induce serious immunological disorders in humans. In particular, aluminum in adjuvant form carries a risk for autoimmunity, long-term brain inflammation and associated neurological complications and may thus have profound and widespread adverse health consequences."I wrote an extensive article in January about the way aluminum's safety has been mismanaged, you can read that article right here:
Ground zero at Caltech
The three letters
In the middle of 2017, three of the most important scientists in the field of aluminum adjuvant toxicity - Dr. Christopher Shaw of Canada, Dr. Chris Exley of England, and Dr. Romain Gherardi of France - took the extraordinary step of writing letters of caution to our American public health authorities. I provide their letters below.
Dr. Christopher Shaw
Dr. Romain Gherardi
Dr. Chris Exley
J.B. Handley is the proud father of a child with Autism. He and his wife co-founded Generation Rescue, a national autism charity, in 2005. He spent his career in the private equity industry and received his undergraduate degree with honors from Stanford University in 1991. His first book, "How to End the Autism Epidemic," will be published in September 2018 by Chelsea Green Publishing and is available for pre-order on Amazon.
