England football fans have this morning laid a wreath in memory of the Soviet war dead in a ceremony to honour the two million victims of the Battle of Stalingrad.Two supporters, James Lockett and Billy Grant, were among an official party who paid tribute at the memorial in central Volgograd today.The ceremony took place ahead of England's opening World Cup game against Tunisia tonight at 7pm as 2,000 fans flooded into the city.More than a dozen England fans turned out to watch the service at the city's Hall of Military Glory, in the heart of the Mamayev Kurgan memorial park commemorating the Battle of Stalingrad.The city, named after former dictator Josef Stalin, was renamed in 1961 as part of a programme of de-stalinisation by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev to try and reduce his 'cult of personality.'The group also included British deputy ambassador Lindsay Skoll and FA chairman Greg Clarke.Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has pointed to the 'perspective' the war-ravaged history of Volgograd, which was formerly known as Stalingrad, had given his team ahead of the World Cup opener against Tunisia on Monday.Volgograd is the site of one of the bloodiest battles in history, with estimates suggesting the number of troops killed, captured or wounded on both sides totalled nearly two million.Historians believe the Soviet defence of the city, on the banks of the Volga river, was a turning point for the Allies against Hitler's forces in the Second World War.A huge monument known as The Motherland Calls looms on the hill overlooking the Volgograd Arena and the memorial park is a short walk away from the stadium.The city is also twinned with Coventry, after women from the Midlands city wrote to express support during the war.Ms Skoll wrote in a book of commemoration: 'May our bonds between the people of the UK and Russia remain forever strong and enduring.'She said: 'As you know the links between the UK and this great city are strong and enduring.'They were forged during the Second World War, with shared experience of destruction and devastation and immense bravery, and started by 900 women in Coventry, who sent messages of support and solidarity to their sisters in Stalingrad.'Ms Skoll spoke about shared values between the two nations.And she added: 'Given the immense suffering of Volgograd and the pivotal part it played in the route towards victory I think it's only fitting that the 2018 World Cup should have Volgograd as one of its host cities, after all Volgograd today plays host to people from all over the world including Great Britain, who are here in peace and with a common purpose.'The Queen Mother was made an honorary citizen of the southern Russian city.Mr Grant, a Brentford fan who lives in north London, said he was 'very honoured' to be representing England at the event.He said: 'Obviously Russian soldiers that were killed in the great battle - it means a lot to them, it means a lot to us.'I'm into football, you're into football but when you have an event like this you realise it's more than just football.'People have given up their lives and for us we need to pay respect to the people that have done that because that was a very important moment in World War Two.'