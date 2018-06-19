You've seen the sad, dramatic, emotive images...
There's just one problem - it's all a lie...
Source: The Burning Platform
And now, as The Daily Caller reports, Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar is admitting that the Obama administration attempted to cover up the child migrant crisis occurring at the Southern border.
"It was kept very quiet under the Obama Administration. There were large numbers of people coming in. The Obama administration was trying to keep this quiet," Cuellar told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield.Whitfield displayed a 2014 image of migrant children held in cages at a detention center, and Cuellar said that he released similar photos of children separated from their parents.
Cuellar added that the number of children being held at the border right now is similar to the amount during the Obama administration.
"We still see the numbers," he said, adding that "not all of them are being separated. Some of them are coming alone."However, as The Daily Caller's Dominic Mancini notes Cuellar attempts to recover some of his Democratic Party 'anything but Trump' credentials but noting that Trump's "zero-tolerance policy" for separation should be scrutinized (but again, he admits that criminal adult immigrants have previously taken advantage of it)...
"Keep in mind that under the law, you can separate a child if that person, the adult, is not the real parent or the custodian because sometimes we see situations where they'll bring a child because they know of the policy that we have over here with children."
So back to that image at the top...
