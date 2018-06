"It was kept very quiet under the Obama Administration. There were large numbers of people coming in. The Obama administration was trying to keep this quiet," Cuellar told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield.

"We still see the numbers," he said, adding that "not all of them are being separated. Some of them are coming alone."

Having lost control of the 'Russia collusion' narrative (still evidence-less after 18 months and increasingly exposed for bias), and unable to gain any traction with their attacks on the Trump-Kim summit (), the deep state (hand in mouth with the left and the media) are currently attempting to spin Trump's enforcement of Obama policies as an indication that he is a baby-stealing racist.You've seen the sad, dramatic, emotive images... And now, as The Daily Caller reports , Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar is admitting that the Obama administration attempted to cover up the child migrant crisis occurring at the Southern border.Whitfield displayed a 2014 image of migrant children held in cages at a detention center, and Cuellar said that he released similar photos of children separated from their parents.Cuellar added that the number of children being held at the border right now is similar to the amount during the Obama administration.However, as The Daily Caller's Dominic Mancini notes Cuellar attempts to recover some of his Democratic Party 'anything but Trump' credentials but noting that Trump's "zero-tolerance policy" for separation should be scrutinized (but again, he admits that criminal adult immigrants have previously taken advantage of it)..."Keep in mind thatbecause sometimes we see situations where."So back to that image at the top...And this one...And this one...Yes - you guessed it - they all happened under Obama's administration.