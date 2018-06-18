© Adobe Stock



On the one hand, the population of native Europeans (white, post-Christian) is declining, most obviously in Germany, Italy and Spain. On the other, millions of would-be immigrants from Africa and the Middle East are knocking at the door, determined to get in.They may die in the attempt. The water around their sunken boats may turn the Mediterranean red with blood. But they will not stop coming.The first, small, but socially liberal, insists that all those who wish to come here should beThe second, much larger and increasingly angry, is rising up, demanding thatGovernments, as ever, are resolutely two-faced on the issue. They don't want to be seen as aloof or uncaring, or racist. But they can also see what is going on and what their voters think about it. Having no solution to offer,preferably with borders far removed from their own,In France, Emmanuel Macron is walking a fine line - something he is adept at but may yet betray him.with its human cargo of 630 asylum-seekers, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa. But, simultaneously,Given that Malta also refused to take them in, those on board the Aquarius, operated by SOS Méditerranée and Médecins Sans Frontières, found themselves in a bit of a jam. It was only when the newly-emerged Socialist Government of Spain, led by Pédro Sanchez, stepped up unexpectedly, offering them safe haven in Valencia, that the immediate crisis was brought to an end.But as one crisis ends, another begins. Sanchez not only allowed in the Aquarius 600, he also announced that he was considering removing the razor wire fences and other obstacles that surround Spain's two north-African enclaves, Cueta and Melilla, thus potentially opening the floodgates to large numbers of intending immigrants seeking a shortcut into Europe.The Spanish people have seen what happened in Italy whenof admitting those who, one way or another, had successfully made the Mediterranean crossing.Already there have been calls in Madrid for the new Government to make clear that it is not ready to throw open its doors to all comers.which three years ago admitted some one million asylum-seekers, the majority from war-torn Syria and Iraq,The rise of the far-right AFD party and the near-defeat in last year's federal elections of Angela Merkel's CDU haveof the Bavarian-based CSU. While the Chancellor is still prepared to reach out to help bring relief to Italy, the CSU, backed off-stage by the AFD, are saying enough is enough.He is not alone in this.To Germany's east, the so-calledHungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, has led from the front in his determination to keep his country white and Christian, butBrussels may huff and puff, but there seems to be little the centre can do when the centre itself is increasingly perceived as no more than a liberal redoubt, about as secure as Constantinople on April 5, 1453, on the eve of the arrival of the Ottoman host.The disquiet openly displayed in the East finds its echoes even in the EU's Western heartland, where in the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmarkwho would like a higher standard of living than is available in their home countries.The dilemma is stark.Instead, every time a boat lands in Italy, or Malta, or Spain, or Greece, another sets sail.There can hardly be an individual under 25 anywhere in Africa or the Middle East who would not rather live and work in Germany, or France, or Sweden than in the country of their birth. And given that the population of Africa in particular has doubled in the last 30 years and is expected to double again by 2050, the demand, andBritain likes to imagine that it can somehow stand back from the crisis, watching it from afar, safe behind its moat. This is a nonsense. Leaving the EU may taper back the number of Poles and other EU citizens streaming into the UK. But by farof desperate young people from the developing world who are determined to claim a better life in Europe, many of whom, like the Angles, Saxons and Jutes of ancient times,What the EU's leaders come up with to stem the tide and "take back control" of their borders, while at the same time retaining a spirit of kinship and racial and ethnic tolerance, may well determine the future of our continent for the next 50 years.