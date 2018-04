© Centre for Disease Control/Dr. Erskine Palmer/B.G. Partin, Source: Public Health Image Library



A research team led by UCL and Erasmus University has found a missing piece to the puzzle of why the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles can remain dormant for decades in human cells.Described in a recent paper in Nature Communications, researchers discovered there is an RNA transcript in the varicella zoster virus (VZV), that continues to remain active after a person has recovered from chickenpox."It's been more than 30 years since VZV latency in human nerve cells was first described, and ever since then, researchers have been trying to identify the factor that causes the virus to remain latent. Our discovery provides an important step forward towards control of this virus," said the study's lead author, Professor Judith Breuer (UCL Infection & Immunity).Previous studies were unable to identify how VZV latency works, partly because, unlike the herpes simplex viruses, which are also alphaherpesviruses that remains dormant after initial infection, there are no animal models of VZV latency.Of the 18 donors, the neurons of 13 of them were infected with both herpes simplex and VZV, enabling the researchers to compare their findings against the better-understood model of herpes simplex.They supported their findings by infecting cells in the lab with VZV and found that the latency-associated transcript inhibits the expression of a gene that is critical to viral replication, suggesting that the transcript may play a key role in determining whether the virus is actively replicating or remaining dormant."We hope our discovery can help the eventual development of a new, improved vaccine that instead of causing dormancy, entirely prevents VZV infection," said the study's first author, Dr. Daniel Depledge, who conducted the research at UCL before moving to New York University.The researchers say their discovery was made possible by a combination of high quality human clinical specimens from the Netherlands Brain Bank and specialised highly sensitive molecular detection technologies developed at UCL.