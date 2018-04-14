Toxins of lead, cadmium, mercury, barium, strontium, and aluminum are pervasive in our environment and part of our daily lives. I first learned that I contained high levels of barium, strontium, and tungsten, in 2009, when I received the results of urine test that identified heavy metals. Knowing my toxic levels gave me information that I used to reverse profound hypothyroidism within less than a year. If you know the cause, you know the cure.
We are bathed in toxins from our food, air, water, soil, computers, cosmetics, and drugs, including vaccines. The toxins in the environment are the same ones swimming in our bodies, and in our children's bodies.
Toxicity has become the driving force of illness on Earth for humans and all life. These dangers have increased in the last decade despite government regulations claiming to clean the air, water, and land. One might suspect that government has created this mess with regulations that allow corporations to write their own rules, while writing off the consequences of their actions.
A government 'of and for the corporations' seemingly exists to promote toxins in our FDA-approved foods, our public water supplies, our public health mandates, as well as in our atmosphere through electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs) and geo-engineering. The continuous assault from a network of cell phone towers and Smart meters is a root cause of interference to our nerve cells. EMFs act as an antenna to intensity the damaging effects of toxic heavy metals.
Taken together, EMFs and heavy metals have a synergistic effect on all life. The geo-engineering of our skies drops heavy metal particles into the atmosphere, which are ionized by EMF technologies and dispersed for miles before falling to Earth. On Earth, GMO crops are sprayed with herbicides such as glyphosate, that are also found in vaccines and breast milk. Lead and fluoride are neurotoxins added to the public water supplies, that are also found in the brain.
After we inhale, ingest, and inject, these heavy-metal toxins, EMFs target them in our bodies, which disable many enzymes important to detoxification processes. This creates a perfect storm resulting in chronic diseases of body and brain.
The Rise of Alzheimer's Disease
While half the population is diabetic and obese, the most dramatic disease increases are seen in neurologic diseases. Between 2000 and 2013, deaths resulting from stroke, heart disease, and prostate cancer decreased 23%, 14%, and 11%, respectively, while deaths from Alzheimer's disease increased 71%.
Today, one in ten people over the age of 65 is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, yet only 1 in 4 people have been properly diagnosed. Greater than 600 percent of neurologic conditions are experienced by women due to hormonal differences not yet understood. It is estimated that after age 85, half the population will die of Alzheimer's disease if they live long enough.
We have to live healthier if we are going to live a vital life. If we intend to heal ourselves with our mental faculties in tact we need to find ways to gently detoxify our bodies on a daily basis.
Detoxification Therapies
Dr. Dietrich Kinghardt practices natural medicine at the Sophia Health Institute. He recommends the following supplements and therapies to gently detox the body to help reverse neurological conditions, including ADHD and autism, that reflect heavy metal toxicity:
- Chlorella, sourced from clean plants: 10 tablets three times a day. These higher doses bind heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, nickel, mercury, aluminum more than it releases, which can happen with lower doses.
- Garlic binds and removes mercury, 1 clover per day.
- Curcumin binds mercury.
- Melatonin removes mercury from the brain.
- Cilantro removes aluminum from the brain.
- Infrared sauna and ionic foot baths remove heavy metals. On Day 3 after an ionic foot bath, aluminum was excreted from the body in amounts over 600% from previous levels. During the first 5 minutes of sweating in a sauna, 95% of the toxins will be excreted that will come out that day. So it is meaningful to use the sauna daily and only stay 5 minutes once sweating begins. Most saunas have a negative electromagnetic field so there is no need to stay in for longer periods.
- The coffee enema is a therapy that enhances gallbladder and liver function by stimulating enzyme systems that release toxins from the bile to be carried out of the body instead of recycling it. Read more about the benefits of the enema here.
- Coffee enema plus sauna is more beneficial in detoxifying mercury than either one alone.
Not only is it important to detoxify daily, but you can also prevent future damage.
The use of minerals such as Shungite, can neutralize EMFs if you carry it on your body. Using turtle wisdom, I wear a Shungite mineraloid necklace around my neck to neutralize EMFs and carry my protection wherever I go. Shungite contains nearly the entire periodic table of the elements as well as fullerenes, the hollow carbon-based molecules that recent research shows are able to slow the growth of cancer cells. One of these fullerenes is Carbon60, which can be ingested in a carrier oil such as olive oil to protect the inner terrain of the body.
Carbon 60 atoms are becoming known as "the most efficient detoxifying charcoal" due to the ability to cross the blood brain barrier and work in all the cells of the body. C60 gathers up hydrogen and takes it to the mitochondria where it attaches itself to oxygen to neutralize oxidative stress. In rat studies, it extends longevity, doubling the lifespan of a rat bred to live only 2 years, with no toxicity. C60 combined with hydrogen water (as molecular hydrogen) works to get rid of free radicals, which are oxygenated waste by-products. Results include feeling younger and healthier.
The half-life of C60 is 10 days, so if using C60 as your detoxifying agent, it is important to keep up a maintenance dose to work against the ongoing build-up of free radicals, lactic acid, and inflammation. C60 in combination with a healthy lifestyle changes the circumstances that create the conditions of disease; those being poor diet, EMF exposures, and other toxic exposures in the environment.
As geo-engineering and new potent 5G technologies are rolled out without the proper considerations for the health of the Earth or human health, it is important to be one step ahead. It's not a matter of how long you live, but how you live.
Survival of the Fittest is about knowing your toxic exposures, preventing them, and neutralizing them. Identify the cause and seek out the cure.
About the author
Rosanne Lindsay's new book, Free Your Voice: Heal Your Thyroid, Reverse Thyroid Disease Naturally is due out soon. She is a Naturopath, writer, President of the National Health Freedom Coalition, co-founder of Wisconsin For Vaccine Choice and author of the book The Nature of Healing, Heal the Body, Heal the Planet. Find her on Facebook at Rosanne Lindsay and Natureofhealing.
