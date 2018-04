© Screenshot from the aborted interview /YouTube

Very clear that @SkyNews expected General Shaw to trot out the usual hawkish rhetoric of former armed forces commanders

Gen Shaw not unreasonably thought he was invited to share opinions & did so

Didn't fit Tory / Sky News world view, so plug pulled

Sorted - except for Twitter!!



- Ron Dickinson (@ron_dickinson) April 13, 2018

Right?? Is it because they would have hard time dismissing him as an "Hysterical Corbynite who has no idea what he is talking about"? Probably. Between him, the former Ambassador and Merkel refusing to intervene, it's becoming more difficult by the day to justify intervention!



- Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) April 13, 2018

Absolutely utterly astounding. Spread this mightily



- George Galloway (@georgegalloway) April 13, 2018

UK broadcaster Sky News cut short Major-General Jonathan Shaw, formerly one the British Army's most senior officers, in mid-sentence, as he cast doubt on London's narrative on the alleged Syrian government gas attack in Douma.News presenter Samantha Washington asked Shaw a narrowly-worded question, asking if Russian denials about the government's responsibility would mean it's necessary for any UK intervention in Syria to be approved by parliament.But Shaw, who retired in 2012 to become a security expert, wanted to take the discussion back a step."The Syrians are winning, don't take my word for it, take the American military's word for it," Shaw said.He then mentioned the words of Joseph Votel, the Commander of United States Central Command, who conceded last month that Bashar Assad "has won the war," and US President Donald Trump, who recently announced the US' intentions to pull its troops out of the conflict.Sky has not clarified whether it cut the interview, which only lasted for two minutes, due to editorial or time considerations. The Mirror reported sources within the Murdoch-owned company claiming that a "hard" ad break was scheduled.Shaw, 59, whose 30-year career spanned from the Falklands to Kosovo to commanding the UK forces in Iraq in 2006, can by no means be described as a Kremlin stooge, and, even in a previous response within the same exchange, he accused Moscow of "muddying the waters."His dissention from the official UK line, which declares that Assad was "highly likely" to be responsible for the April 7 attack, was uploaded to social media and shared thousands of times in outrage.