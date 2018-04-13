- All posts with links to southfront.org have been removed;
- All SouthFront videos released in 2018 have been removed;
- No more links to southfront.org can be posted on Facebook;
In this situation, we kindly recommend you to follow SouthFront's news directily on southfront.org or via our accounts in Telegram https://t.me/southfronteng and Twitter https://twitter.com/southfrontengFurthermore, since the start of the week, southfront.org has been repeatedly attacked. Our team is now working to repel these attacks.
The censorship on Facebook, attacks on southfront.org as well as resumed attempts to discredit SouthFront are a part of the new wave of aggressive actions against the world's alternative media.
Entirely by chance, this campaign has now been reactivated amid the growing possibility of a large-scale military conflict in Syria.
