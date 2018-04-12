"Germany will not take part in possible - there have not been any decisions yet, I want to stress that - military action," Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.
Berlin, however, supports "everything that is being done to show that the use of chemical weapons is not acceptable," she stated, adding that the West has demonstrated "tremendous" unity on Syria. Earlier on Thursday, Merkel talked by phone to French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing concerns over the eroding ability of the international community to ban chemical weapons.
The German chancellor went even further at the press conference and claimed that some of the Syrian chemical arsenal had survived the destruction of stockpiles back in 2014.
"We... must now acknowledge that it is obvious that the destruction [of chemical weapons] was not completely carried out," she said, claiming that there is "strong evidence" that Damascus used chemical weaponry.
Comment: Strong assumptions from Merkel and like much of the West's claims, has absolutely nothing to back it up: Russia warns that militants in Syria are preparing false-flag gas attack against civilians
The eradication of Syria's stockpile was observed and confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) four years ago.
However, a number of Western countries, specifically the US, UK and France, have threatened to take military action against Damascus following the alleged chemical incident last Saturday. Pro-militant sources, namely the controversial White Helmets group, claimed that the Syrian government forces dropped a chlorine-filled munition on the town of Douma, inflicting casualties among civilians.
The area which allegedly came under attack has since been surrendered by the militants, and was explored by Russian military specialists, who found no signs of chemical weapons use or victims of the purported incident.
Despite Germany's "support" for any actions that show the alleged use of chemical weaponry "was not acceptable," the country expects to be "consulted" before any attack on Damascus, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said earlier on Thursday.
"We have to harmonize our actions, and if individual countries take a particular action I would expect them to consult the German government," Maas said.
Syria strongly rejected the accusations, and has urged the OPCW to send in an investigation team for a fact-finding mission. The organization's experts are set to start their work in Douma on Saturday, the OPCW confirmed Thursday. Moscow, apart from strongly advocating the international probe into the allegations, warned it would shoot down any incoming missiles and target launch sites if an attack on the country takes place.
Comment: Sputnik reports that it's not just Germany refusing to take part in the West's illegal war on Syria:
Interestingly, Germany has a vital gas pipeline deal with Russia in the works, while Italy's citizens have voted for candidates opposed to many EU policies and who want amicable relations with Russia. Whatever the real reason, in the absence of any evidence and the obvious, perpetual bloodlust of the Western elite, no sane person would want anything to do with another illegal war:Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said in a series of Syria-related phone talks that Rome will not take part in military action against Bashar Assad's government, the Agenzia Nova news agency reported Thursday citing sources in Gentiloni's office.
According to Agenzia Nova, Gentiloni stressed, though, that Italy will continue to provide logistics support to allies in line with international and bilateral agreements.
In the wake of US President Donald Trump's threats to attack Syria in retaliation to an alleged chemical attack which he quickly blamed on the Syrian government, European countries unveil their stance on the possible bombing of Syria.
Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Berlin would not join bombing campaign in Syria and a range of other measures must be considered to tackle the crisis in Syria.
French President Emmanuel Macron promised to make a decision on whether or not to strike Syria 'when the time comes', adding that Paris has proof that chemical weapons were used "by the regime of Bashar al-Assad."
Washington accused Damascus of orchestrating a chemical incident after local media reported that up to 70 people died as a result of a chlorine attack in the Syrian city of Douma. However, neither Red Crescent, nor local doctors could find traces of alleged chemical weapons usage. Damascus denied using chemical weapons and vowed to defend itself in the event of military aggression by the West.
- Zakharova to West: Seriously consider consequences of attack on Syria
- PM May calls urgent undisclosed cabinet meeting amidst reports of taking the country to war without parliamentary approval
- Trump realizes blunder and back-pedals on tweet threats to Russia