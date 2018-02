Finland, Sweden and Denmark have yet to approve the new pipeline project, but with Germany as a major economic power on board it is increasingly likely that they will follow suit.The pipeline terminates in Greifswald, Germany, where it connects to various trans-European pipelines for distribution across that continent. The project is being designed according to the most modern quality standards , and part of those standards focus on minimal to zero adverse environmental impact, with expected emissions to be 61 percent lower than the existing Central Corridor's pipeline. The pipeline has a 3,100 km run across Russia, and a 1,200 km run under the Baltic Sea and towards Germany.With this pipeline in place,, but it also solidifies business and commercial relations with Europe as a whole. As the economic sanctions against the Russian Federation slowly resolve, the nation stands to be seen as much more vital to the region than it ever has been.