Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Component sections of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, waiting to be laid in the Baltic Sea.
In the latest of a slowly advancing series of events, Germany has decided to disregard and work around the American economic sanctions directed at the Russian Federation, and to find a way to bring in the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Finland, Sweden and Denmark have yet to approve the new pipeline project, but with Germany as a major economic power on board it is increasingly likely that they will follow suit.

nord stream pipeline map
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to double the present pipeline's volume of natural gas to Europe, from 55 billion cubic meters to about 110 billion cubic meters. The pipeline terminates in Greifswald, Germany, where it connects to various trans-European pipelines for distribution across that continent.

The project is being designed according to the most modern quality standards, and part of those standards focus on minimal to zero adverse environmental impact, with expected emissions to be 61 percent lower than the existing Central Corridor's pipeline. The pipeline has a 3,100 km run across Russia, and a 1,200 km run under the Baltic Sea and towards Germany.

With this pipeline in place, Russia further secures both its place as an energy exporter with Europe, but it also solidifies business and commercial relations with Europe as a whole. As the economic sanctions against the Russian Federation slowly resolve, the nation stands to be seen as much more vital to the region than it ever has been.