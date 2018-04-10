© Christian Charisius / Global Look Press



the only way to stop this is to deliberately bring the world right up to the point were a full-scale US-Russian war was imminent or even locally started.

Russia might have to sink a few USN ships or use Kalibers on US forces in the Middle-East was viewed as a real, maybe inevitable, option.

I just spend about 2 hour listening to a TV debate of Russian experts about what to do about the USA. Here are a few interesting interesting points.1) They all agreed that the AngloZionist (of course, they used the words "USA" or "Western countries") was only going to further escalate and thatThey said that it was fundamentally wrong for Russia to reply with just words against Western actions.2) Interestingly, there also was a consensus that, that it was way too late for that.3) Another interesting conclusion was that the only really question for Russia isand making everything happen sooner. There was no consensus on that.4) Next, there was a consensus view that pleading, reasoning, asking for fairness or justice, or even for common sense, was futile. The Russian view is simple:The authority of the so-called "western values" (democracy, rule of law, human rights, etc.) in Russia is now roadkill.5) There was also a broad consensus that the US elites are not taking Russia seriously and that the current Russian diplomatic efforts are futile (especially towards the UK). The only way to change that would be with very harsh measures, including diplomatic and military ones. Everybody agreed that talking with Boris Johnson would be not only a total waste of time, but a huge mistake.6) To my amazement, the notion thatReally - nobody objected.Reach your own conclusions. I will just say that none of the "experts" was representing, or working for, the Russian government. Government experts not only have better info, they also know that the lives of millions of people depend on their decisions, which is not the case for the so-called "experts". Still, the words of these experts do reflect, I think, a growing popular consensus.