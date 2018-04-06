© Midia Ninja

Protesters opposed to the arrest of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are protesting around the country.Friday (April 6th) until 5:00pm is the deadline given by Judge Sérgio Moro for Lula to present himself to the headquarters of the Federal Police in Curitiba.Pro-Lula acts occur in at least 16 states. A woman was shot in the leg at one of the blockades in the state of Paraíba.Sérgio Moro issued the arrest warrant for Lula after the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) sent the judge a letter authorizing the execution of the sentence of the former president in the case of the Guarujá triplex. The court sentenced Lula to 12 years and a month in prison, beginning the sentence in a closed regime.On Thursday night (April 5th), the Workers' Party (PT) defense filed a new habeas corpus petition to avoid arrest. According to Lula's lawyers the Superior Federal Court (STJ) denied the request. STJ does not acknowledge issuing a ruling on Lula's new habeas corpus.Since Thursday night Lula has been in the ABC Metalworkers' Union in São Paulo, where protesters are also gathered in support of the former president. According to military police, there are about 1 thousand people on the scene.