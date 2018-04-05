"Since depression is characterized by negative thinking, it is easy to assume that depressed people learn the negative lessons of life better than non-depressed people - but that's not true."

"The depressed people showed a bias against learning positive information although they had no trouble learning the negative."

"Depressed people may have a tendency to remember the negative experiences in a situation, but not remember the good things that happened.



Therapists need to be aware of that.

"Therapists might focus more on helping their depressed clients recognize and remember the positive aspects of their new experiences."

