People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences, research finds.
Compared with non-depressed people, those who feel depressed find it harder to remember positives.
For example, a depressed person starting an exercise programme might notice their new aches and pains, but not the weight they are losing.
Depressed people need to make a special effort to see the positives, whereas non-depressed people tend to notice them automatically.
Dr Laren Conklin, the study's first author, said:
"Since depression is characterized by negative thinking, it is easy to assume that depressed people learn the negative lessons of life better than non-depressed people - but that's not true."In fact, when tested, non-depressed people were just as good as the depressed at learning negative information.
The study involved depressed and non-depressed people playing a computer game that encouraged them to learn positive and negative information.
It linked clinical depression to how people form attitudes to new information.
The non-depressed could learn both positive and negative information, but not so the depressed, explained Dr Daniel Strunk, study co-author:
"The depressed people showed a bias against learning positive information although they had no trouble learning the negative."The more depressed people were, the harder they found it to recall the positive information.
Dr Conklin said:
"Depressed people may have a tendency to remember the negative experiences in a situation, but not remember the good things that happened.Dr Strunk said:
Therapists need to be aware of that.
"Therapists might focus more on helping their depressed clients recognize and remember the positive aspects of their new experiences."
Comment: Chalk it up to the inertia of depression - a body depressed tends to stay depressed.
See also: