A murder suspect is accused of beating a man so violently with a vacuum cleaner that he severed the victim's head, leaving him beaten beyond recognition, according to the Kissimmee Police Department Police said they were called to Donegan Avenue in Kissimmee on March 14 after a man was found dead near a dumpster at Cheo Auto Repair.Police said a Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner and a wooden plank appeared to be the murder weapons based on evidence at the scene.Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the victim near a dumpster at about 3:15 a.m. when a man, later identified as 44-year-old Angel Luis Olmeda Rivera , approached and began attacking the victim, the report said.Police said Olmeda Rivera used the vacuum cleaner, the wooden board, his fists and his feet to attack the victim. After a few minutes, Olmeda Rivera stopped the attack only to walk out of the camera's view and return a few minutes later to continue the beating, according to authorities."There appeared to be five separate and equally brutal attacks made by the suspect towards the victim," the detective wrote.That surveillance video helped identify Olmeda Rivera as a suspect in the crime.Police said when Olmeda Rivera was interviewed on March 17, he told them he had mental health issues and could not remember his whereabouts during the previous few days. He could not explain how he sustained cuts and injuries to his hands and arms, the report said.Olmeda Rivera was arrested on a murder charge and is being held without bond at the Osceola County Jail.The victim was identified using his fingerprints, but his name has not been released to the media.