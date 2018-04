"The court's ruling is bad for anyone who thinks they have a constitutional right to use their own private property in lawful, harmless ways, or to decide for themselves who and what they will allow on their private property. If the government can force the Duffners to plant grass instead of the flowers they prefer, there is nothing that would prevent a local government from forcing property owners - at their own expense! - to put in and maintain a fence or a swimming pool or holiday lights. And it is utterly absurd that the government can threaten its citizens with hundreds of thousands of dollars and twenty years in prison simply because they would rather have lawful, harmless flowers on their property rather than a plant that makes them sick."

A couple in St. Peters, Missouri, learned the hard way that even though they are listed as the owners of their home, the city they live in still has the ability to dictate what is and is not on their property - even if they are allergic to it.Carl and Janice Duffner purchased their house in 2002, and they opted to plant a flower garden becauseThen in 2008, the city of St. Peters passed an ordinance stating thatThe Duffners kept their garden and found themselves embroiled in a legal conflict when they were reported to the city in 2014.In response, the Duffners filed a lawsuit arguing that theAfter their case was repeatedly returned to the lower court, the Duffners filed a federal lawsuit in December 2016.The lawsuit stated that the Duffners believedThe Duffners' neighbor, Mark Letko, told King5 News that the people in their neighborhood love the garden and enjoy visiting it. "All of our friends want to walk through it," Letko said. "I don't know why anyone would want to take this pleasure away from her."Letko also said that he does not understand why the city is putting up such a big fight against the presence of the garden when it is not causing harm to anyone - however, the forced creation of turf grass in the yard would harm Mrs. Duffner."If it was there to harm people or something like that but it's not that way," Letko said. "St. Peter's have just gone too far. It's not drugs or anything like that. We are talking about grass."This week, U.S. District Judge John Ross issued a 17-page ruling , which stated thatThe Duffners' attorney, David Roland, said in a statement that he believes this case could set a dangerous precedent becauseThe next step in this case is to file an appeal with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Roland said he is committed to continuing to appeal the case, even if it takes them all the way to the Supreme Court.