© El País



Bioelectrical Influences in Development

Before Genes Reigned Supreme

simply by hacking the local bioelectric activity that provides patterning information.

© Lucy Reading-Ikkanda/Quanta Magazine

Making Up for a Missing Brain

© Celia Herrera-Rincon and Michael Levin

© Celia Herrera-Rincon and Michael Levin

© Celia Herrera-Rincon and Michael Levin



We saw some amazing and mind-blowing results in this bioelectricity field, but the fundamental mechanisms are yet to be fully understood

What is the information content of the brain-specific information, and how much morphogenetic guidance does it provide?