© Alex Wong/Getty Images



Professor Jonathan Turley, a top national legal expert on government investigations, commented on Thursday about Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to bring in U.S. Attorney John Huber. Turley called it "Turley is a law professor at George Washington University, who attained national fame during the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton as a top legal authority on special counsels and congressional investigations of government wrongdoing, including criminal wrongdoing. His reputation has only grown during the intervening 20 years, as he has weighed in on scandals and investigations of public officials from both political parties.Sessions sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC), and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), informing them thatinto all the matters Republicans are calling for a special counsel to investigate. Huber has been investigating these possible crimes for five months, since November 13, 2017.During an interview on Lou Dobbs's Fox Business Network show, Turley explained to guest host Stuart Varney that the media are wrongly reporting that Sessions will not appoint a second special counsel. "He did not foreclose the possibility of a special counsel," he insisted.That point is critical because as Sessions' March 29 letter explains, the inspector general's jurisdiction to conduct civil and criminal investigations includesThen Huber can act on any of those matters.As a U.S. attorney, Huber has full authority to empanel a grand jury and to file criminal charges. A grand jury can be empaneled anywhere, which means that it could be a group of citizens from deep-red Utah - in the heart of Trump country -"I think [Sessions] did the right thing here," said Turley. "I think the president should listen to General Sessions on this one."Sessions "can always appoint a special counsel," Turley explained, but that should not even be necessary because Huber "has the ability to prosecute cases.""This prosecutor does have not just the experience and training to look for a criminal case; he has the ability to move a case of that kind" in court, Turley emphasized.Not only that, but if Sessions believes crimes were committed, but Huber for some reason does not bring charges, "Sessions has reserved the right to go ahead and appoint a special counsel," said Turley."That's a powerful combination," he observed.When Varney asked if Huber and Horowitz's status as "Obama holdovers" creates a possible problem for Sessions and President Trump, Turley said no, observing that each man has a great reputation as a "dogged investigator."Breitbart News has separately confirmed that Utah Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, both of whom are Republicans who support aggressive investigations of these scandals, enthusiastically supported Huber to be reappointed by President Trump as his U.S. attorney in Utah. The Senate confirmed Huber in 2017 for a second term.Turley said President Trump should be very happy that Sessions chose this route of appointing Huber, who has