A sinkhole has opened up in Barming.The void was discovered earlier today and has caused deep cracks in the road and a driveway to crack up. Part of a fence has also subsided into the hole.It was found at the edge of a field off Broomshaw Road and it is understood authorities have closed off the end of the road and houses lost water for a time.The area where the sinkhole was seen is near where Taylor Wimpey is set to build hundreds of new homes on the Pea Fields behind Broomshaw Road.No building work has yet started, but in August we reported how the housebuilder had offered Broomshaw Road residents lucrative deals to consider selling their homes so they could be demolished and an access road built.The incentives were up to 150% of the existing homes' values.