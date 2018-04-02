The government media office in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted journalists during the recent protests held in Gaza in an attempt to prevent them from revealing the truth.In a statement on Saturday,The official, especially those who were assigned to cover the recent events.It stressed that such attacks on journalists were a new crime in Israel's criminal record against freedoms of opinion and expression."It is not surprising to see those who kill unarmed civilians try to conceal their crime by attacking journalists who witness the event and relay it to the public opinion," the office stated.It called for forming an international inquiry commission to probe Israel's growing violations and assaults on media crews in Palestine.