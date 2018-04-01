Student protest
Dozens of students from Rockledge High School in Brevard County, Florida, walked out of class on Friday in support of the Second Amendment and the right to own guns.

Approximately 75 students participated in the walk out, where they waved American flags and held signs such as "guns don't kill people, people kill people" and "I support the right to bear arms."

The demonstration was organized by Chloe Deaton, a sophomore, and Anna Delaney, a junior, who are part of Rockledge High's Criminal Justice and Legal Studies Academy, local station KVUE reported.

Deaton wore a shirt to the protest that read, "my rights don't end where your feelings begin."

The diverse group of students played the national anthem and "God Bless America" before giving speeches about the importance of our Constitutional rights.

The students spoke about Parkland and their respect for students who were protesting following the shooting, but were upset that they were denied holding their own pro-Second Amendment rally in response. The students were finally given the greenlight for their rally at the high school on Friday.

"We should not have our rights taken because someone else does something wrong," Deaton said at the event. "We are protecting the Second Amendment, and it should not be infringed upon."

The student organizers said they have received massive support for their rally, including from some Parkland students who watched the rally online.