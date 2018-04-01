UK: Father's benefits cut after son's death deemed not good enough reason to miss assessment

Geoffrey Williams, who receives Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), was due to have an assessment on 15 February but was unable to attend as he mourned the death of his 24-year-old son Leon just over two weeks before.The 50-year-old, currently living with his brother in Rimini Road, saidand that they were understanding to his situation.But when asked to put his reasons for missing the assessment in writing, he then failed to receive his payment on 22 February and when he appealed the action, heThe department has apologised to Mr Williams but he said the experience caused him distress and while he has accepted the apology, he believes it should not have happened.He said: "I'm still not satisfied, the apology was OK but I still want to get my point across [that] it is out of order [that] they could stop someone's payments when it is something as bad as a death, especially the death of my son."It has caused distress and added to what's happened already."If it was 'my car had broken down' and it hadn't, I understand that is not a good enough reason, but this is a totally different ball game."Mr Williams put in a complaint to DWP after receiving his rejection letter, but one day after the DWP's refusal, he was sent a payment on 8 March.The letter from the DWP rejecting Mr Williams' appeal read: "I am unable to change/revise the decision dated 22 February. This is because you have not shown good cause for failing to attend the medical assessment on 15 February. Therefore you are not entitled to Employment and Support Allowance."You requested a Mandatory Reconsideration of this decision because you disagree with the decision. In your request you stated you did not attend the assessment because your son died in January and the funeral will take place in April.and because you have previously failed to attend a number of assessment appointments in the past 12 months. I am unable to change the previous decision."Since contacting the DWP, the department told The Advertiser it has apologised to Mr Williams and reinstated his claim.A spokesperson said: "We have apologised to Mr Williams for the distressed caused, and have reimbursed him in full."