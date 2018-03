An Argentine pilot had an extremely close encounter with unidentified flying objects; luckily he was able to record a video clip of the X-Files-like experience with the help of his trusty smartphone.The video clip of two mysterious flying objects passingat high speeds has made a buzz on YouTube.An Argentinian veteran pilot filmed two UFOs out of his cockpit which had passed dangerously close to his private plane, cutting through dense clouds; one craft moved twice from one side to the other before it disappeared from sight.The X-clip appeared on a YouTube account, dedicated to studying such anomalies.The blogger who uploaded the finding claims it'sThe pilot used a mobile phone, and the angle is not convenient enough.The clip, which has already attracted more than 11 thousand views, has left the commentators split; while some praised the footage, others mocked UFO conspiracy theories and the "convenient" side angle.Just days before the video was uploaded, it was