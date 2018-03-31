Francho Bradley, 59, and Adrianne Jennings, 40, were arrested on Saturday

At 3.40pm, he called police in Tewksbury , Massachusetts, from his car

, He said someone had broken into his hotel room at the Marriott Inn Residence

Bradley had a surveillance feed linked up to a mounted laptop in his car, he said

Police went to the hotel room and found five rifles, a shotgun, grenades, a handgun, a revolver and hundreds of rounds of ammunition

They also discovered walkie-talkies, six laptops, four phones and thumb drives

Bradley met them at the hotel with Adrianne, who has a history of mental illness

A bomb squad was called to search the room as they were questioned outside

He said he was working for a secret government agency on a 'virus'

In the week beforehand, he received 3 parking tickets a mile from the site of Saturday's March For Our Lives protest in Boston

WHAT POLICE FOUND IN HOTEL ROOM AND JEEP

Weapons AK-47 rifle

AR-15 with grenade launcher 40mm (bump stock) and silencer

Farsi 308 Federal Arms Corp

22cal Rifle A-11

HK pistol (in the car)

9mm Vektor and two large capacity magazines containing 17 rounds

.45 caliber Revolver with six rounds in the gun and additional two speed loaders, each containing six bullets

Shotgun loaded with six shotgun shells and with five shells

Armory rifle with three loaded large capacity magazines (30 rounds)

Three smoke grenades

Two flare guns

Ammunition

Eight loaded large capacity magazines (80 rounds)

A tactical vest containing four loaded large capacity caliber magazines and five loaded large capacity magazines

.45 caliber large capacity magazine (in the car)

Silencer

One .223 large capacity magazine

Another vest which contained two loaded large capacity 7.62 magazines

.308 caliber 54 rounds

7.62mm 20 rounds black box

7.62mm 20 rounds orange box

.308 caliber 20 rounds

2 miscellaneous firearms accessories

Technology and paperwork

Six laptops

A Cloud external hard drive

Dell external driver

Cyber sniper recorder and two memory cards in a pocket book

Birth certificate, concealed license badge, texas license to carry, social security card, passport, a press pass, DOD concealed carry badge

Three parking tickets

Four cell phones

Eight thumb drives

Black notebook

10 firing canisters

small black ledger for a firearm

Were they planning a March For Our Lives massacre? Texan couple's enormous stash of weapons including AR-15s and grenades is found in Boston hotel room along with parking tickets which suggest they had been surveilling protest site for days.A Texan couple have been arrested in Boston after police found a haul of weapons inside their hotel room including AR-15 and AK-47 rifles along with parking tickets which suggest they were surveilling the site of Saturday's March for Our Lives protest.Francho Bradley, 59, and Adrianne Jennings, 40, were arrested at the Marriott Residence Inn in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Saturday after he called police to report someone breaking into his room.He told police he was in his Jeep where he had surveillance video feed from his hotel room linked up to a laptop in his car but that it had suddenly cut out.He said he worried someone had broken into the room and gotten their hands on his one weapon which he said he had hidden in a drawer.When police went to the room, they found several assault rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, smoke grenades, military vests and several computers inside.They also found parking tickets which suggested he had spent the last several days 25 miles away in Cambridge, Boston, near the site of Saturday's March For Our Lives protest.It is also the site of the Boston Marathon finish line. The marathon will take place on April 16.In his room and car, police found five assault rifles, a shotgun, a revolver and a pistol. They also found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, scopes, bump stocks, walkie-talkies, helmets and grenades.'My suspicions grew that he may be surveilling the area. There was a major demonstration, March for Our Lives, in Boston that day,' Detective Patrick ConnorThey also found three parking tickets from Cambridge, a mile from the Boston Common where Saturday's protest took place.Bradley received the tickets on three consecutive days before Saturday's mass protest.The exact location of the parking violation was on Atheneum and Second Street, just a short walk from the Charles River, on the other side of which the protest was taking place.'My suspicions grew that he may be surveilling the area. There was a major demonstration, March for Our Lives, in Boston that day,' Detective Patrick Connor wrote in his report.Upon questioning, Bradley told officers he was performing a secret government mission but would not say what it was.He claimed he had been sent there to work on a 'virus'.He had been staying at the hotel since March 11.On Facebook, he is a member of a group of Liberian veterans in the United States.At 3.41pm on Saturday, as the protest wound down in Boston, Bradley called police to report his feed being interrupted.They had been staying in the hotel since March 11.On Tuesday, an employee at the hotel who declined to be named told DailyMail.com there were no signs that the pair were dangerous or planning anything.According to a police report obtained by DailyMail.com, Bradley told the police dispatcher that his gun was not locked up but 'hidden' when he made his report at 3.41pm on Saturday.He said he did not want the weapon to get into the wrong hands and asked police to go and check the room.Along with the guns, police found parking tickets from the area where the enormous March For Our Lives protest took place in Boston.The tickets were from three separate days but were all roughly in the same place.Three Tewksbury police officers went to the scene.When they arrived, they found no one in the room but spotted what they thought was a green duffel bag with several 'long guns sticking out of it'. It was in fact a flight suit which had been rolled up to contain the weapons.It was placed in the middle of the room, as if for them to find it.Police then found a fully loaded revolver in the drawer which Bradley said was his hiding place.In the second drawer, they found hand-held radios and other 'electronic devices', the report says.The third drawer contained eight high-capacity gun magazines which all stored more than 10 rounds of ammunition. There were also two speed loaders which stored six rounds of ammunition each and were designed for the revolver.There was also a silencer on a black rifle. The AR-15 had a grenade launcher affixed to the bottom and was also fitted with a silencer.'All three rifles were semi-automatic that were capable or readily modified to accept any detachable large capacity feeding device for more than 10 rounds of ammunition.'The magazines located in the dresser draw appeared to match each of the rifles and were all loaded.'Five of the high capacity magazines were affixed to each other by a homemade case. This was concerning because it allows an individual to shoot off all five magazines in a short amount of time,' the police report states.The man then arrived back at the hotel in his white Jeep. As he approached police, he waved his hands in the air in a show of surrender.Upon questioning, he showed officers his Texas handgun license which is valid. He did not have a Massachusetts license, however, and had no military or police ID cards on him but said the weapons were part of his 'mission'.The officer described him as being 'very odd' and said it appeared as if he was trying to 'hide something'.At one stage, he claimed he had previously worked for the LAPD but the police could not confirm it.Later came his claims about his other work.His wife told officers that he had told her he was in the area because he had a job interview.At other stages during her police interview, she said they brought the weapons with them 'in case he got deployed'.Bradley and Jennings are considered to be in a common law marriage.He told police that he decided to be with her after the death of his first wife who was 60 when she died.He said that the fact Jennings was 20 years younger than him 'took care of that problem'.They have separate addresses - Bradley's is listed as a four bedroom home worth $322,000 and Jennings' is a five-bedroom property worth $430,000.Police in Tewksbury were unable to find any relatives who could corroborate their stories.The couple remain in custody on a slew of charges including illegal firearms possessions.It is not clear yet if they have had bail set but police are continuing their investigation.